Lake Norman Wildcats look to be ‘more dynamic’

Over the last four seasons, the Lake Norman football program has developed a strong identity focused on controlling the entire game to the best of its ability by running the ball, playing great defense, and being unpredictable on special teams.

Two of those phases should remain largely the same in 2022, but perhaps the Wildcats’ most recognizable one, their triple option offense, could look a bit different come Friday.

“We’ve got some kids here that we’re really excited about and because of that, we knew we needed to be a little bit more dynamic,” head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “That’s why you’re going to see some different stuff this season.”

Those in attendance at Mooresville High School’s annual jamboree on August 12 got a sneak preview when, on the first play of their scrimmage against East Forsyth, the Wildcats lined up in a shotgun formation, something they have done very seldom in the first handful of years under Oliphant.

Returning to lead the offense is quarterback Jackson Garlick as well as a majority of the Wildcats’ offensive line that paved the way for the triple option attack. Speedster AJ Baker, who starred in a few games as a sophomore, also returns to lead a group of athletes that Oliphant and the rest of the coaching staff are very excited about.

“The group of guys we have on that offense is as athletic as we’ve had since I got here,” Oliphant said. “We’re not going to lose our identity, but we’ve got a great group here that we want to utilize.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Lake Norman will look to continue its strong performances from previous seasons, but the Wildcats will have to do it without standout edge rusher Sakarri Morrison, who graduated and moved on to play football at Mars Hill this fall.

“Replacing someone like Sakarri is tough, but it’s just like replacing anyone else,” Oliphant said. “We have trust that the next guys in line can fill his role nicely. That’s why I like to play guys on JV as much as possible.”

Many of the players that were key players in Lake Norman’s JV conference championship in 2021 will make the jump to varsity this season, giving both sides of the ball not only a talent boost, but a camaraderie boost as well.

“This group is ready to make the jump,” Oliphant said. “Keeping them all down last year not only gave them more time to gel together, but it helps us get to know them as players so we know what to expect out of them on Friday nights.”

Knowing what to expect from his players, both new to Friday nights and those returning, will certainly help Oliphant and his coaching staff navigate through what looks to be a very tough Greater Metro Conference in 2022.

From top to bottom in the conference, the competition week-to-week is set to be fierce with no consensus finishing order being projected in the preseason.

“Last season was really, really tight in the conference and I think all of the teams will be even better this season,” Oliphant said. “We’re going to have a chance to win every game and we’re going to have a chance to lose every game, so you have to bring it.”

The Wildcats will kick off their season at home against West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.