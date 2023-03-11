CHAPEL HILL—Not every great story has a storybook ending.

That was the case for Lake Norman on Saturday in the Dean Smith Center.

Led by Olivia Tucker and Taylor Barner, Panther Creek (29-4) handed the Wildcats their only loss of the season and captured the 4A state championship Lake Norman (31-1) also coveted.

“We knew (the ride) was going to come to a stop one way or another today,” Lake Norman coach McKenzie Graham said. “We were hoping we were going to come out with a ring and come out with a banner. But that doesn’t discredit what these girls have done in this spectacular season.

“31-1. Who would’ve thought?”

Tucker tossed in a game-high 27 points, dished out three assists and recorded three steals to lead the Catamounts, who finished the season winning 21 straight. The junior was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Barner, Tucker’s backcourt teammate, added 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. She was recognized as the East Regional champ’s Most Outstanding Player.

“These are two of the best guards in the state,” Panther Creek coach Danielle Sullivan said.

The Catamounts outscored Lake Norman 12-2 over the final 4 minutes of the game.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, making their first appearance in a state final like Panther Creek, it wasn’t meant to be.

“We really wanted this,” Lake Norman senior Kirsten Lewis-Williams said. “We wanted to leave with a championship, and I think it showed out there. We really gave it our all.”

The Catamounts led 62-54 when Lewis-Williams picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter and had to take a seat.

The Wildcats didn’t panic with their leader on the bench.

Freshman Kelsey Rhyne buried her sixth long-range 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 run that propelled the Wildcats into the lead, 63-62 at the 4:51 mark.

Alexis Shehan and Samantha Shehan took turns feeding the other for transition layups and Alexis punctuated the spurt with a layup on a drive and dish from Rhyne.

“We went into our motion offense” with Lewis-Williams on the sideline, Graham said. “We said we had to move the ball a little bit more, and we did. Kelsey, thank goodness, had a hot hand at that time. So people have to come out and guard her. Her IQ is smart enough if they get in her face to go around them.

“I think (they) did a really good job handling it and coming back from that deficit.”

Barner’s putback allowed the Catamounts to regain the lead for good, 65-63, with 3:55 left.

Lewis-Williams re-entered the game at 3:31, but the Catamounts had the finishing kick they needed to close the deal.

Wake Forest commit Madisyn Jordan drained a 3 from the corner to make it 68-63, and Tucker scored off a steal to push the advantage to 70-63 with 1:50 to go.

Rhyne led the Wildcats with 20 points and six rebounds. She was named Most Outstanding Player for the 4A West Regional champs.

Lake Norman led 7-2 to start the game. Panther Creek regrouped to lead 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.

It was 21-21 in the second quarter when Lewis-Williams was whistled for a disputed charging call. She sat out the final 3:33 of the first half with two fouls.

The Catamounts managed to grow their lead to 37-29 on Barner’s three-point play with 27 seconds left in the second quarter.

Samantha Shehan scored on a driving layup in the final seconds and then Rhyne beat the buzzer with a shot after stealing the ensuing inbound pass. That trimmed the Wildcats’ deficit to 37-33 at the intermission.

Lake Norman fell behind 49-42 midway through the third quarter. Rhyne bookended made 3s as part of a 10-4 surge that bought the Wildcats back within one (53-52).

Panther Creek carried a 57-54 advantage into the fourth quarter, where they fended off one more Wildcats charge.

Lewis-Williams scored 16 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and made five assists despite battling foul trouble. Three of those fouls, much to her dismay, came on the offensive end of the floor.

Jordan and Amira Ofunniyin added 10 points apiece for the Catamounts, but it was their guard play that Graham felt was key against her squad’s defensive pressure.

“We knew they were fast,” she said. “Their speed didn’t surprise us. That’s why we tried to get the ball out of their hands.

“The college court is bigger than the high school court and that doesn’t play to our advantage against a quicker team.”

Panther Creek held a 14-6 advantage on second-chance points. Graham also addressed the boards in her postgame comments.

“I just felt like if we could have rebounded the basketball a little better that would have put us in a better position to get some more points,” she noted. “We gave up too many second and third opportunities down the stretch.”

Alexis Shehan finished with 15 points and three assists. Samantha Shehan added 11 points and six rebounds.

The Wildcats return four of their five starters next season.

“They’ll be back here again,” Lewis-Williams said.

BOX SCORE

Lake Norman;13;20;21;11—65

Panther Creek;15;22;20;18—75

LAKE NORMAN (65): Kelsey Rhyne 20, Kirsten Lewis-Williams 16, Alexis Shehan 15, Samantha Shehan 11, Sirianni 3.

PANTHER CREEK (75): Olivia Tucker 27, Taylor Barner 20, Madisyn Jordan 10, Amira Ofunniyin 10, Smalls 8.