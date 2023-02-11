MOORESVILLE—Officially, the state playoffs in North Carolina start on Feb. 21, but you wouldn’t have known that in Mooresville on Friday night. The raucous crowd that packed the gym to see this season’s second iteration of the Wildcats and Blue Devils created an atmosphere befitting the postseason and the teams on the court returned the favor.

In a high-intensity, back-and-forth game, Lake Norman (18-6, 11-1) was able to complete the season sweep of archrival Mooresville (14-10, 5-7), defeating the Blue Devils 80-75 to further solidify its stranglehold over the Greater Metro Conference heading into the conference tournament next week.

“Seeing our guys come out and play in this atmosphere was really nice,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “Our guys went out and handled the pressure really well. That will be important going forward.”

The Wildcats, winners of seven straight and nine of their last 10 since the calendar flipped to 2023, were tested for a full 32 minutes for the first time in a while on Friday, with the Blue Devils rebounding from a seven-point deficit at halftime to tie and take the lead on a couple of occasions.

“We had a chance tonight. The guys did a good job staying in the game and fighting,” Mooresville head coach Armard Moore said. “We just have to stay the course.”

But Mooresville, who has struggled in close games this season, particularly in conference play, failed to hold those leads for more than a possession or two before the onslaught of the Lake Norman offense grabbed the lead right back.

“We handled everything like a seasoned team despite being so young,” Hodges said. “They put pressure on us, especially early, that they didn’t show in the first game, but our guys bounced back.”

That pressure was evident early with the Blue Devils forcing three consecutive turnovers to start the game, sprinting out to a 7-0 lead in the first 52 seconds of the game.

Just 1:40 later, a dunk from the Wildcats’ Trent Steinhour capped off a quick 8-0 burst to give Lake Norman back the lead and Mooresville never held an advantage of more than two points the rest of the game.

Every single loss that the Blue Devils have suffered in Greater Metro play, save a 10-point loss at Lake Norman on Jan. 17, has come by seven or fewer points, including an overtime loss at Cox Mill three days after their first loss to the Wildcats.

Now, on the wrong side of the playoff bubble, ranked 34th in the region, the Blue Devils must take a page from the Wildcats book and win three games in five days in the conference tournament to qualify for the postseason.

“We have been in every single game,” Moore said. “We can definitely win three in a row if we play like we did tonight.”

A big part of the Blue Devils’ ability to hang with the regular season conference champions on Friday night was the offensive performance of Travelle Bryson. Throughout the game, the junior guard lit up the scoreboard to the tune of a game-high 29 points.

“Travelle is just a pure scorer and he stepped up big tonight,” Moore said. “He really carried us tonight.”

Mooresville also got double-figure nights out of seniors Evann Ezhilan, 14 points, and Xavion White, 11 points.

For Lake Norman, its offensive production, as it has for a majority of the season, came from a lot of different players with five players finishing the game with 10 or more points.

Leading the way for the Wildcats was senior Cole Callaway, who finished with 17 points. Right behind him was Josh Yates, who tossed in 15 points while serving as the primary ball handler against Mooresville’s pressuring defense for much of the game.

Tre McKinnon added 14 points of his own while Steinhour, 11 points, and Nick Arnold, 10 points, rounded out the double figure scorers for Lake Norman. All of the damage done by Arnold came after halftime with the freshman point guard taking over some of the ballhandling duties from Yates.

During the stretch run, it was Arnold that orchestrated the press break situations that helped the ‘Cats ice the game away.

“He can almost take over the game for stretches,” Hodges said of Arnold. “He and Josh (Yates) really get us out of some tough situations with their ability to handle the ball.”

The Wildcats, through winning the regular season title, earned a bye to the semifinals of the conference tournament and one of the conferences two automatic bids to the 4A West playoff bracket. But their goal remains the same as it was last season when they needed win the tournament to even qualify for the playoffs.

“This one is just as important as last year’s tournament,” Hodges said. “We want to send that message.”

Mooresville will start its tournament run with a trip to West Cabarrus (13-9, 7-5). The Blue Devils split their two matchups against the Wolverines this season, losing on the road on Jan. 11 but getting the victory in their most recent game on Feb. 3.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.