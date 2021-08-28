Lake Norman tops Mitchell, a late replacement for date with North Iredell

In what turned out to be the ultimate throwback football game, in which just 15 passes were thrown for a total of 50 yards, the ‘Cats were able to grind out 270 rushing yards, averaging 7.94 yards per carry.

“I told the players and coaches that this game could be over in an hour and a half,” Oliphant said. “As the season goes on, you need to be able to run the ball. As long as we can continue to do that, we’re going to be successful.”

Douthit finished with 100 yards on the ground while sophomore speedster A.J. Baker led the team with 102 rushing yards coming on just six carries.

“A.J. is going to be special,” Oliphant said. “He sees things that other people can’t. We’re just trying to get him as many varsity reps as we can.”

The Wildcats had the ball on offense just six times, one of those being a one-play drive where they fumbled the ball away to Mitchell on a bad option pitch to start the third quarter. The Mountaineers possessed the ball just five times, but won the time of possession battle handily, 28:37-19:23.