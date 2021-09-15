 Skip to main content
Lake Norman to host Bassmaster Southern Open
Lake Norman to host Bassmaster Southern Open

Lake Norman is set to host its ninth major B.A.S.S. event next week.

B.A.S.S., which encompasses the Bassmaster tournament leagues, will hold the Basspro.com Bassmaster Southern Open on the lake September 23-25. It will be the first major event there since 2018.

Elite Series invitations, as well as valuable Angler of the Year points, will be on the line when FS1 broadcasts live coverage of Championship Saturday from the tournament beginning at 8 a.m.

Bassmaster Opens give anglers the opportunity to earn a berth into the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk as well as a coveted invitation to join the Bassmaster Elite Series.

A co-angler is assigned to fish from the back of the boat for almost every angler fishing in the pro division. Co-anglers fish against other co-anglers for a cash prize.

Pros weigh in their heaviest five bass each competition day, and co-anglers weigh in their best three. At each regular-season event, a total of $250,400 in cash, based on a 150-boat field, will be awarded.

The full field of anglers launch on Lake Norman from Blythe Landing Park at 7 a.m. Sept. 23-24. Official weigh-ins will take place there as well daily at 3 p.m.

The co-angler champion is awarded on the second day.

The Top 10 pro anglers launch on Lake Norman from Blythe Landing Park at 7 a.m. Sept. 25. Official final weigh-ins at the Bass Pro Shops in Concord Mills will be at 4 p.m.

