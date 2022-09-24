Lake Norman takes down Wonders in league opener

MOORESVILLE—In 2021, when Lake Norman met up with Kannapolis A.L. Brown, the entire game came down to the Wildcats facing a 4th and 1 at their own 24 in the waning seconds. Players urged head coach Jonathan Oliphant to go for it, he listened, and they picked up two yards to seal the victory.

No such drama was required this year.

Lake Norman (5-0, 1-0 Greater Metro Conference), behind a great defensive effort and its bludgeoning ground game, dominated A.L. Brown (3-2, 0-2) on its way to a 29-7 victory on Friday Night.

“The guys responded really well to some early adversity tonight,” Oliphant said. “Being able to do that is important. That was just one of the many big games we’ll play this year, so to see our guys finish a game like that was impressive.”

The adversity that the Wildcats faced came quickly. A.L. Brown returned the game’s opening kickoff 53 yards to start its first possession just inside Lake Norman territory at the 47. From there, it took the Wonders just six plays over 1:56 to take a 7-0 lead when Ashnah Lowery found Derick Brazil for a three yard score through the air.

A.L. Brown picked up right where it left off on its next two possessions, picking apart the Wildcats defense to gain over 110 yards. However, the Wonders came away with no points.

A missed 40-yard field goal following a myriad of penalties, including one that wiped a touchdown off the board, spoiled their second drive while a great, leaping interception made by Lake Norman’s Kavin White ended their third.

That proved to be the Wonders’ final trip to the red zone until the fourth quarter.

“We settled in and didn’t hit the panic button,” Oliphant said of his defense’s turnaround. “We’re going to have to continue to get better, though.”

The Wildcats offense started off at a much slower pace, turning the ball over on downs on their first possession and punting on their second. But that punt ended up being the momentum shift in the game that Lake Norman was looking for. A solid kick left both A.L. Brown returnmen guessing and the ball bounced off of one of them and was eventually recovered by Lake Norman.

On the first play after that turnover, Jackson Garlick lobbed the ball to Mozes Morris on a screen pass and the freshman running back did the rest, leaving a few Wonder defenders in his wake thanks to his lethal spin move. The 25-yard score tied the game at 7 with 11:40 to play in the second quarter.

“(Mozes) is gonna score a lot of touchdowns at Lake Norman,” Oliphant said. “It’s nice to be able to see him handle varsity football the way he is as a freshman because that’s not an easy thing to do.”

Morris finished with a game-high in both rush attempts with 12 and rushing yards with 81. He also caught two passes for 37 yards.

After that momentum swing, Lake Norman’s next three possessions, not counting a one-play kneel down to end the first half, ended with a Wildcat celebrating in the end zone, taking a game that was tied at seven and making it 29-7.

In true Lake Norman fashion, the ground-and-pound offense also possessed the football for 18:12 of a possible 26:29 from the beginning of the second quarter through the 9:29 mark of the fourth, running 33 plays to Kannapolis’ 24.

Much of that success was thanks to Garlick’s orchestration of the Wildcats’ triple option attack. The senior quarterback demonstrated his experience in the offense, always knowing when to handoff, pitch, or keep the ball himself.

“I’m so proud of that young man—the way he leads in practices and games and the way he takes care of the football every week…I’m excited to continue to watch him grow as a player,” Oliphant said. “We will go as far as he takes us. Our offense puts so much on him to make good decisions, and he’s done that.”

Garlick finished with 114 yards through the air on 8-of-11 passing while rushing for another 33 yards and a score.

The Wildcats continue their conference slate Sept. 30 with their first-ever trip to West Cabarrus High School to face a Wolverines (0-5, 0-2) team coming off the worst loss in their program’s short history, a 56-0 drubbing at the hands of Cox Mill.

“We stress that it’s not who you play, it’s how you play,” Oliphant said. “We just have to come out every day next week and continue to get better. We’ll be ready for West Cabarrus.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on September 30.