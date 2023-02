Lake Norman High senior Kirsten Lewis-Williams has been selected to play in the 2023 Carolinas Classic All-Star Women’s Basketball Game on March 25 at Hoggard High School in Wilmington.

She will join the other nine members of the North Carolina squad as they take on their equally-touted senior counterparts from South Carolina.

Lewis-Williams and Lake Norman (26-0), the top seed in the West, open the 4A state playoffs Tuesday at home against No. 32 seed Hough. Game time is 6 p.m.