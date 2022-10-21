Lake Norman, South Iredell look to right the ship

The high school football regular season is two games away from being complete.

The following is a look at Friday’s matchups involving Iredell County teams:

South Iredell (4-4, 1-3) at Lake Norman (6-2, 2-2)Last year’s meeting: The Wildcats limited the Vikings to 114 rushing yards on 40 carries and 82 passing yards in a 25-14 victory.

Last week: South Iredell was shut out 28-0 at home by Kannapolis A.L. Brown; Lake Norman fell behind by 28 at halftime and lost to Cox Mill 45-7.

Outlook: Both teams could use a win. They’ve sputtered lately. South Iredell has lost three straight by wide margins, and Lake Norman—once 6-0 and in the conference title discussion—has endured humbling losses the last two weeks. It’s a tossup. Edge Wildcats because they’re at home.

North Lincoln (4-4, 4-1) at West Iredell (1-7, 1-4)Last year’s meeting: The Knights built a 36-point halftime lead and shut out West Iredell 50-0.

Last week: North Lincoln rushed for 453 yards and scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to beat winless Fred T. Foard 55-17; Cade Gaither threw three touchdown passes to J.J. Glaspy covering 26, 23 and 16 yards but it wasn’t enough. Hickory scored 27 points in the second quarter to break a 15-all tie on its way to a 56-30 victory.

Outlook: Win or lose it will be a special night for Matt Wilson. That’s because the first-year Warriors head coach gets to match wits with his father, North Lincoln coach Nick Bazzle. Wilson played for Bazzle and coached alongside him at one point. The Warriors will have their hands full with the North Lincoln rushing attack. The Knights, still in the hunt for the conference championship, average 253 yards per game on the ground. Cody Morse, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back, is 41 yards shy of 1,000.

St. Stephens (3-5, 2-3) at Statesville (5-3, 4-1)

Last year’s meeting: JZ Harrison-Connor carried the ball seven times for 173 yards and four touchdowns as Statesville cruised to a 57-14 win.

Last week: The Indians managed only 57 yards in total offense and suffered a 55-3 loss to Western Foothills Athletic Conference frontrunner East Lincoln; Four different players caught touchdown passes and Justin Davidson rushed for a pair of TDs as Statesville defeated North Iredell 44-13 on homecoming.

Outlook: Statesville still has an outside shot to earn a share of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference title but any chance would be lost if it can’t get by St. Stephens. If the Greyhounds offense that showed up last week resurfaces, Statesville should be fine. The Greyhounds amassed 440 total yards (287 passing, 153 yards rushing) in the win over North Iredell.

East Lincoln (8-0, 5-0) at North Iredell (1-7, 1-4)

Last year’s meeting: Tyler Mizzell completed 19 of 30 passes for 180 yards and five touchdowns to lead East Lincoln to a 42-0 victory.

Last week: Mizzell threw four touchdown passes and completed 9 of 12 throws for 215 yards as the Mustangs steamrolled St. Stephens 55-3; Caleb Sells threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Raiders trailed 23-13 in the fourth quarter before giving up 21-unasnwered points in a 44-13 loss at Statesville.

Outlook: The Raiders have lost four in a row and, unfortunately for them, it doesn’t get any easier here. The Mustangs are poised to win the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship and a big favorite in this game. East Lincoln can lock up no worse than a share of the league title with a victory or losses by Statesville and North Lincoln.

Mooresville (7-1, 4-0) at A.L. Brown (5-3, 2-3)

Last year’s meeting: Sebastian Brown threw two first-half touchdown passes and the Blue Devils held off the Wonders for a 14-6 win.

Last week: Mooresville throttled winless West Cabarrus 54-7; The Wonders scored touchdowns on their first three drives and blanked South Iredell 28-0.

Outlook: There are two weeks left in the regular season. The Blue Devils can clinch at least a share of the Greater Metro Conference title with a win here. They’ve shown no signs of taking their foot off the gas.