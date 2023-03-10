MOORESVILLE—It may be spring break at Lake Norman High School, but class has still been in session all week for the girls of the Wildcats’ basketball team. With a projector set up in the gym, they have collectively devoured as much tape as possible on their last remaining opponent.

“We’ve studied a lot of film—like more than 10 hours—in the last few days,” Addison Sirianni said. “Player tendencies, strengths and weakness, every little thing we can pick out, before every practice.”

Funnily enough, despite being off from school, the Wildcats will actually be tested on everything that they’ve learned about their opponent on Friday just before departing for Chapel Hill. Anything and everything to make sure the team is prepared for the biggest game in the program’s history.

“I told them that if they didn’t pass the test, they wouldn’t be getting on the bus,” head coach McKenzie Graham joked.

Lake Norman (31-0), champions of the 4A West Regional bracket, face an even bigger test on Saturday in its first-ever appearance in the state championship game facing Cary’s Panther Creek (28-4) in the quest to complete one of the greatest seasons in the athletic history at Lake Norman High School.

Having the week off from school has proved to be a benefit to the Wildcats, affording them more time to study their opponent and focus all of their mental energy on winning a state championship.

“It’s been easier on our minds to be able to devote all of our energy to the game,” Sirianni said. “We’ve also had more time to just be together as a team, which is always fun.”

When not honing in on the Catamounts, the time off from school has also given the Wildcats a chance to bask in the glory of making it all the way to the state championship game, with visits to the Boys and Girls Club as well as with the Mayor of Mooresville scheduled during down time.

However, making it all the way to the summit with an undefeated record has put a target on the Wildcats’ back.

“We always go into games with an underdog mentality,” Kelsey Rhyne said. “Every game is a new chance to prove everyone wrong about us.”

“They’re going into this game with an underdog mentality,” Graham told her team in a post-practice huddle. “We have to expect they’re going to fight hard for everything on Saturday and we have to match that.”

Lake Norman knows it has its work cut out with the Catamounts. Panther Creek enters the championship game winners of 20 games in a row, dating back to Jan. 3. Boasting a long and athletic starting lineup, the Wildcats have been hard at work on a game plan all week long.

“They’re a very heavy guard play team,” Kirsten Lewis-Williams said. “We just have to be able to stay in front of them and then rebound the ball.”

All three of Panther Creek’s starting guards were named to the All-District 1st team when those awards were announced earlier this week. Of those, Taylor Barner led the way averaging 18.8 points per game this season, followed by fellow junior Olivia Tucker with 16.7 points per game.

Senior Madisyn Jordan, a Wake Forest commit, rounds out the trio with 15.6 points per game, but exploded for 37 against Southern Alamance in the second round of the playoffs.

All three also make threes at rate of 34% or better with Jordan leading the team making 40% of her attempts from beyond the arc.

“(Panther Creek) really checks all the boxes,” Graham said. “They’re tough and talented. They were the ones that came out of that region for a reason.”

For the Wildcats, a victory over Panther Creek would earn them a piece of basketball immortality as an undefeated state champion, but for Kirsten Lewis-Williams, it’s the final game in her historic four-year career that’s seen her rack up over 1,400 points, 722 rebounds, and 380 assists.

During those four seasons, she has helped the Wildcats achieve a record of 81-16, two conference championships, and a record of 9-3 in the state playoffs. But it’s the final win that she wants the most.

“It would mean everything to me,” she said. “I want to leave Lake Norman a winner.”

And her teammates want to help send her off with a victory.

“She’s led this team for four years and she deserves this opportunity,” Sirianni said. “We really want to help her get that last win.”

“Everyone on the team wants to win this game for themselves or the team,” Graham said. “But they really want it for Kirsten. It would mean the world to them for her to get a ring.”

Tipoff between the Wildcats and Catamounts is set for noon Saturday in the Dean Smith Center on the Campus of UNC Chapel Hill.