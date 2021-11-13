Lake Norman’s season ends in Rd. 2

MOORESVILLE—For one week, it seemed like the issues that had plagued the Lake Norman offense for much of the regular season had been solved. In a playoff upset of Northern Guildford, they were able to move the ball with ease and put up more than 25 points for the first time since September.
But while the Wildcats advanced to the second round, the mistake-free football they played in the first round didn’t carry over.
22-seed Lake Norman (8-4) turned the ball over three times on its way to a 31-17 loss to 25-seed Cuthbertson (6-6) on Friday night.
“We just made too many mistakes tonight,” Wildcat head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “That’s just the game we play. With the style of offense we play, those kinds of things can happen and they just happened at the worst time.”
The mistakes started for the Wildcats at the worst spot on the field, as well. On first and goal at the Cavaliers’ 4-yard line and trailing 7-0 late in the first quarter, the ‘Cats botched a handoff in the backfield and fumbled the ball back to the Cuthbertson. Lake Norman was able to bounce back from that possession, however, when on their next drive, they would go 91 yards in 12 plays to tie the game at seven.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, those two possessions would be their only two trips to the red zone during the game.
“Hopefully we get that stuff cleaned up by next year,” Oliphant said. “I just hate it for the seniors. I really thought we could play a few more weeks.”
Meanwhile, led by sophomore quarterback Parker Burke, Cuthbertson had no issues moving the ball. After the Wildcats tied the game at seven midway through the second quarter, the Cavs went on a run where they scored on their next four possessions to push their lead out to 24-7 with just over four minutes to play in the third quarter.
If not for kneel-downs at the end of the game, the Cavs would have posted more than 400 yards of offense, nearly double that of the Wildcats, who managed just 204.
Burke completed 13 of his 22 pass attempts for 255 yards and a touchdown while also adding a touchdown with his legs. Running back Carson Hegele added 87 rushing yards and a touchdown while A.J. Colombo ran for 32 yards and a score while also catching two passes for 71 yards.
The only time the Cavs’ scoring parade was interrupted in the second half was when Wildcats’ linebacker Sakari Morrison made an incredible play to thwart an attempted fourth-down conversion. The senior blew up a reverse, caused a fumble, picked up the ball, and ran it back for a 65-yard scoop-and-score fighting off most of the Cuthbertson offense along the way.
“He’s a special player. Whoever offers him a chance to play at the next level is going to be really lucky,” Oliphant said. “I’ve never seen a guy of his size do something like that. He’s a heck of a ballplayer.”
Morrison’s touchdown drew the Wildcats back within 10 points, 24-14, with just under 10 minutes to play. On the Cavaliers’ ensuing possession, the Lake Norman defense was able to force a 3rd-and-long situation. On that play, Cuthbertson went deep and the pass fell incomplete, but they were bailed out when the officials questionably flagged a member of the Lake Norman secondary for pass interference.
The Cavaliers didn’t waste their second chance, not only finishing off the drive with a touchdown but also rolling seven minutes off the clock, effectively ending any chance at a Lake Norman comeback.
That penalty was just one in a series of questionable calls against the Wildcats during the game, leaving Oliphant visibly upset on the sidelines on multiple occasions.
“It is what it is. We shouldn’t expect a lot of the officials,” Oliphant said. “They’re going to miss calls every week. I feel like they missed a few things tonight, but that’s life.
“That last pass interference hurt because we were getting off the field, but it is what it is. This is high school football and you’re going to get high school officials.”
Even despite the disappointing end of the season, Oliphant was quick to remind his team after the game of all they accomplished in 2021. The class of 2022 played 19 football games between March and November, posting a record of 13-6.
The seniors that finished their careers at Lake Norman on Friday night were the first class that Oliphant was able to see through for four years.
“We told them after my first year here that 3-9 doesn’t live here anymore. The expectation is to win,” Oliphant said. “I told the guys coming back to look at the faces of these seniors and remember it when you’re battling through spring and summer workouts because if you don’t push through, we’re never going to get where we want to be.”
With an estimated 14 starters from this season’s 8-4 team returning next year, it is safe to say that the Wildcats will be back to competing for a Greater Metro Conference championship in 2022.
“That alone isn’t going to win us ballgames. We have to come to work this summer and get better,” Oliphant said. “We have to build some team chemistry and get closer as a team. That will be the difference.”