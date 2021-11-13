Lake Norman’s season ends in Rd. 2

“Hopefully we get that stuff cleaned up by next year,” Oliphant said. “I just hate it for the seniors. I really thought we could play a few more weeks.”

Meanwhile, led by sophomore quarterback Parker Burke, Cuthbertson had no issues moving the ball. After the Wildcats tied the game at seven midway through the second quarter, the Cavs went on a run where they scored on their next four possessions to push their lead out to 24-7 with just over four minutes to play in the third quarter.

If not for kneel-downs at the end of the game, the Cavs would have posted more than 400 yards of offense, nearly double that of the Wildcats, who managed just 204.

Burke completed 13 of his 22 pass attempts for 255 yards and a touchdown while also adding a touchdown with his legs. Running back Carson Hegele added 87 rushing yards and a touchdown while A.J. Colombo ran for 32 yards and a score while also catching two passes for 71 yards.

The only time the Cavs’ scoring parade was interrupted in the second half was when Wildcats’ linebacker Sakari Morrison made an incredible play to thwart an attempted fourth-down conversion. The senior blew up a reverse, caused a fumble, picked up the ball, and ran it back for a 65-yard scoop-and-score fighting off most of the Cuthbertson offense along the way.