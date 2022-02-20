Lake Norman’s Murray, Floyd bring home state titles

GREENSBORO—Two Lake Norman wrestlers captured 4A championships Saturday during the state tournament finals at Greensboro Coliseum.
Eli Murray (48-7) used a 7-4 decision over Hough’s Brandt Fajerman (42-3) to claim the title at 132 pounds.
Murray’s teammate, Carson Floyd, battled to a 2-1 decision over Cary’s Rylan Vann (24-2) in the heavyweight final.
Iredell County had five runners up at the state tournament.
Statesville’s Parker Galliher (51-3) placed second in 3A at 126 pounds. Central Academy’s Kyle Montaperto (40-0) won his fourth state championship with a 6-1 decision over Galliher in the final of their weight division. Montaperto was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler among all 3A wrestlers at the state tournament.
North Iredell’s Bray Trivette (40-2) placed second in 3A at 138 pounds. South Rowan’s Jacob Cox (36-0) picked up a 13-4 major decision over Trivette in their finals match.
Lake Norman’s Sakarri Morrison and Mooresville’s Greg Merriman and Davis Freeze were each runners up in their respective 4A weight classes.
Morrison (38-7) took second at 220 pounds when he lost by 9-4 decision in the final to Porter Ridge’s Nathan Carnes (40-4). Carnes was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler among all 4A wrestlers at the state tournament.
Merriman (46-4) placed second at 145 pounds after falling by 7-2 decision in the final against Greensboro Page’s Jacob Woodburn (29-0). Freeze (41-4) wound up second at 152 pounds following a 6-2 decision loss to Northwest Guilford’s Drew Pepin (45-2).
Four other wrestlers from Iredell County placed at the state tournament.
North Iredell’s Eddie Flores finished sixth in 3A at 220 pounds. Lake Norman’s J.T. Richards finished third in 4A at 138 pounds. Paddy Iacoves finished fourth in 4A at 145 pounds. Mooresville’s Samson Sokolski finished fourth in 4A at 138 pounds.