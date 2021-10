Mooresville hosts Lake Norman on Tuesday in the first of two scheduled boys soccer meetings between the rivals.

Lake Norman (11-2-1) sits atop the Greater Metro Conference standings at 5-0. The Blue Devils (8-4-1) are tied for second with Cox Mill at 3-1-1.

The Wildcats have won nine straight since battling Ledford to a 2-2 draw on Sept. 3. They shut out six of their opponents during that stretch.