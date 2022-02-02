Lake Norman prevails over Hickory Ridge in battle for first place

“It’s certainly weird to have this schedule,” Graham said. “I told Hickory Ridge’s coach in the handshake line that I’ll see him on Saturday.

“Overall the game plan will be the same, but we will go back and watch film to see what we can do differently,” Graham added. “The conference is ours to give away now so we have to come out the rest of this week and finish strong.”

‘Cats searching for answers as they drop their fifth game in six tries

Lake Norman boys basketball head coach Grant Hodges walked out of the locker room after a brief message to his dejected team. The Wildcats remained in the locker room for another 10 minutes to talk amongst themselves to try and figure out what has gone wrong since their 11-2 start to the season.

“I think there’s some things that they just have to fix within the team,” Hodges said.

The Wildcats (12-7, 3-5) will need answers fast if they want to resurrect their season after posting their fifth loss in six games in a shocking 82-72 loss to Hickory Ridge (5-13, 2-6) on Tuesday night.

“It’s hard to put a finger on (what has gone wrong),” Hodges said. “I feel it and the guys feel it too.”