Lake Norman prevails over Hickory Ridge in battle for first place

MOORESVILLE — The feeling in the Lake Norman locker room at halftime Tuesday night was an unfamiliar one. In their previous 16 games, they had only found themselves trailing at halftime twice and the Wildcats ultimately went on to lose those games.
“I talked about facing adversity at halftime,” Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham said. “I told them that they can’t fold under the pressure.”
The Wildcats didn’t fold, they battled. After trailing for much of the game, Lake Norman (14-3, 7-0) responded with a stellar fourth quarter to pull out a marquee 51-47 victory over Hickory Ridge (12-5, 6-1). The win gives the Wildcats the inside track to a Greater Metro Conference championship with just five games to play.
Trailing by three with just under five minutes to play, the Wildcats turned not to their offense to come back but their defense. Lake Norman quelled any offensive push from Hickory Ridge, not allowing a single point over the final 4:50 of the game.
“We went into our scramble defense,” Graham said. “We just started trapping everything wherever we could. It’s been pretty successful for us this season, and it obviously was again tonight.”
However, before that final stretch, the Wildcat defense had struggled at times during the game. The Bulls were able to find easy buckets to stop any momentum that Lake Norman had gained on the offensive end.
“(Hickory Ridge) is a very good team. They were able to make a lot of tough shots,” Graham said. “When they’re making shots, our defense can look bad, but they’re a great team that does a lot of great things.”
On the offensive end, there was no more valuable player for Lake Norman than Kirsten Lewis-Williams yet again. The junior superstar finished the game with 24 points and 16 rebounds to lead her team back. After being slowed by foul trouble in the first half, Lewis-Williams exploded for 18 points after halftime.
“She just handles the pressure so well,” Graham said. “As a coach, you want players out there that you can trust and Kirsten is that player for us. We want the ball in her hands at all times. I think tonight is just another example of how good of a basketball player she really is.”
Senior Aly Wadkovsky had a stellar night of her own, tossing in 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Wadkovsky’s three-point play with just over two minutes to play gave the Wildcats a 48-47 lead and represented the final lead change in the game.
The Wildcats’ win Tuesday night was their sixth straight and fourth in seven days, but their schedule doesn’t ease up. After facing Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge on back-to-back nights to start the week, they face Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge on back-to-back nights to close the week as well.
“It’s certainly weird to have this schedule,” Graham said. “I told Hickory Ridge’s coach in the handshake line that I’ll see him on Saturday.
“Overall the game plan will be the same, but we will go back and watch film to see what we can do differently,” Graham added. “The conference is ours to give away now so we have to come out the rest of this week and finish strong.”
‘Cats searching for answers as they drop their fifth game in six tries
Lake Norman boys basketball head coach Grant Hodges walked out of the locker room after a brief message to his dejected team. The Wildcats remained in the locker room for another 10 minutes to talk amongst themselves to try and figure out what has gone wrong since their 11-2 start to the season.
“I think there’s some things that they just have to fix within the team,” Hodges said.
The Wildcats (12-7, 3-5) will need answers fast if they want to resurrect their season after posting their fifth loss in six games in a shocking 82-72 loss to Hickory Ridge (5-13, 2-6) on Tuesday night.
“It’s hard to put a finger on (what has gone wrong),” Hodges said. “I feel it and the guys feel it too.”
The Wildcats were able to narrowly pull out a victory on the road over the Bulls back on Jan. 4, but that represents one of Lake Norman’s only two wins since the calendar flipped to 2022.
On that night, the Bulls connected on just four of their 24 attempts from 3-point range. On Tuesday night, Hickory Ridge knocked down nine threes compared to Lake Norman’s six. Both teams started out the game hot from beyond the arc, each hitting four threes in the first quarter, but only Hickory Ridge was able to stay hot.
“I don’t think we’re matching the intensity level of the opponent,” Hodges said. “I think we may have taken (Hickory Ridge) a little lightly tonight.”
The Bulls had four players finish in double figures in the game. Miles Beard led the team with 20 points with 14 of those coming after halftime. Luke Brigman added 19 and Caden Haywood tossed in 18. Kendal McDougald did most of his damage from three point range, knocking down four threes to finish with 17 points.
Cole Callaway led the Wildcats with 22 points and David Wagner added 15.
In a season that once looked extremely promising for Lake Norman, they now find themselves in a position that many wouldn’t have expected before Christmas: needing to win the conference tournament to just make the playoffs.
“After tonight, unless something crazy happens, we’re going to have to win the tournament,” Hodges said. “The end of this season will certainly be a lesson in perseverance.”