Lake Norman picks up ‘cathartic’ win over South Iredell

TROUTMAN — A loud cheer erupted from the visiting locker room when head coach Grant Hodges opened the door. It had been a while since the Wildcats had something to celebrate. After dropping seven of their previous eight games, the cheers were as much ones of relief as they were celebration.
“(Tonight) was cathartic,” Hodges said. “Even with the losses, the guys have hung in there and continued to practice hard and stay together as a team.”
Lake Norman (13-9, 4-6) released a month’s worth of frustrations on South Iredell on Tuesday night, thoroughly dominating the Vikings (5-14, 2-8) en route to a 78-59 victory to spoil Senior Night at South Iredell.
“This game was huge for our mental well-being,” Hodges said. “It’s been fun to watch these guys stick together and grow. We could have lost them, but they stayed bought in.”
The perseverance the Wildcats needed to have to get through their tough stretch that saw them go from 11-2 to 12-9 finally paid off in a big way. Lake Norman took advantage of South Iredell starting their senior players to honor their final home game, jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first 2:30, and never looked back.
The Vikings’ normal starting five was able to come into the game and stabilize a bit while the Lake Norman offense struggled to get in gear to cut the Wildcat lead to three, 7-4, with three minutes to play in the first.
Then the Wildcats found their gear. Over the next nine minutes of game time, the Lake Norman offense and defense combined their efforts into one of the team’s best overall showings of the season, orchestrating a 26-3 run to blow the game open.
In the final 11 minutes of the first half, Lake Norman outscored South Iredell 35-11 and took a 27-point lead into the half.
“That was the best we’ve looked in a long time,” Hodges said. “We just made shots tonight. We’ve been pretty good defensively the last couple of games. The offense was the difference. That helps us tremendously.”
Cole Callaway led that offensive explosion in the first half, tallying 13 points before the break on his way to a 22-point performance. Tre McKinnon added 12 points while Alex Gruber and Jack Dryden both tossed in 10.
The Vikings had a much better showing offensively in the second half, outscoring Lake Norman 44-36, but it was too late to mount a comeback.
Will Vuk led the Vikings with 18 points while senior Braydon Watson-Jones posted 14 points in his final home game.
Despite their big win on Tuesday, with just two games left in the regular season, the Wildcats are likely still on the outside looking in of the 4A West playoffs. According to the state’s official ranking system, RPI, the Wildcats rank 35th in the western half of the state. With only 32 making the final bracket, Lake Norman will likely need to defeat West Cabarrus (10-12, 6-4) and Mooresville (18-1, 10-1), teams they have already lost to, to have a shot at postseason play.