Lake Norman picks up ‘cathartic’ win over South Iredell

Then the Wildcats found their gear. Over the next nine minutes of game time, the Lake Norman offense and defense combined their efforts into one of the team’s best overall showings of the season, orchestrating a 26-3 run to blow the game open.

In the final 11 minutes of the first half, Lake Norman outscored South Iredell 35-11 and took a 27-point lead into the half.

“That was the best we’ve looked in a long time,” Hodges said. “We just made shots tonight. We’ve been pretty good defensively the last couple of games. The offense was the difference. That helps us tremendously.”

Cole Callaway led that offensive explosion in the first half, tallying 13 points before the break on his way to a 22-point performance. Tre McKinnon added 12 points while Alex Gruber and Jack Dryden both tossed in 10.

The Vikings had a much better showing offensively in the second half, outscoring Lake Norman 44-36, but it was too late to mount a comeback.

Will Vuk led the Vikings with 18 points while senior Braydon Watson-Jones posted 14 points in his final home game.