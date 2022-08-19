Lake Norman overpowers West Iredell in opener

MOORESVILLE — If its first touchdown of the season is any indication of what to expect from Lake Norman in the 2022 season, be ready for the unexpected.

Despite having an offense loaded with potential ball carriers, none of them got to put the first points on the board of the season for the Wildcats. It wasn’t even a pass that got the job done, rather, it was an offensive lineman.

After a Wildcat running back fumbled going towards the end zone, Bailey Sanders was right there to jump on the ball and live every offensive lineman’s dream of scoring a touchdown.

From there, the floodgates opened as Lake Norman (1-0) ran around, over, and through West Iredell (0-1) on its way to a 55-0 opening night victory in front of a large home crowd on Thursday night.

“We did a much better job of getting after it than we did in the scrimmage last week,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “I told the guys that it’s just about continuing to take steps forward.”

After falling to a stout East Forsyth team 28-7 at the Mooresville Jamboree on August 12, and losing two starters for the season during the scrimmage, the Wildcat defense came out strong against West Iredell, holding the Warriors to just 80 total yards in the game and forcing five turnovers. A stretch of four straight possessions ended with a takeaway in the third quarter.

“Anytime you can create that many turnovers, I don’t care who you’re playing, that’s tough,” Oliphant said. “I felt like our guys did a really good job of finding the ball and making plays.”

In total, the Wildcats picked off four passes and recovered a fumble. Two of those interceptions were made by Lake Norman defensive back Boston Rerher. The senior cornerback made a house call on his second pick of the night, scoring untouched from 40 yards out in the third quarter.

Due to the abundance of turnovers generated by the defense, the Wildcats’ offense operated with short fields for much of the game. Of their seven scoring drives in the game, five started on the West Iredell side of the field. All of their scoring drives also ended in six plays or fewer.

Leading the way for Wildcats on the ground was freshman Mozes Morris, who rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries in his debut.

“Mozes is special,” Oliphant said. “I’ve been coaching for 15 years and I’ve only seen one other player that was able to come in as a freshman and have the ability physically and mentally to compete at the varsity level.”

In total, including Morris, Lake Norman registered 10 different ball carriers, rushing for a total of 297 yards. After Morris, Antonio Griffin posted the next highest total, gaining 58 yards and scoring once in his two carries.

Thursday night’s win pushes Lake Norman’s streak of consecutive wins over West Iredell to seven, with the last Warrior win over the Wildcats coming in 2011. In their last four matchups, dating back to 2015, Lake Norman has won by an average of 39.5 points.

“I always tell our guys that it doesn’t matter who you play, it’s how you play,” Oliphant said. “We’ve got to be able to control what we can control. Every game is a chance for us to get better.”

The Wildcats will get another chance to extend a winning streak over a fellow Iredell County school next Friday when they travel to face North Iredell, a team they have defeated 13 consecutive times, dating back to 2007.

West Iredell will continue its early season road trip, traveling to face Newton-Conover.