Lake Norman-Mooresville rematch in the spotlight as regular season draws to a close

Friday marks the scheduled end to the high school basketball regular season.

Highlighting the list of finales involving Iredell County schools is Mooresville at Lake Norman.

Lake Norman’s girls have already clinched the Greater Metro Conference championship. Mooresville’s boys have an opportunity to do the same.

Looking to spoil it for the Blue Devils (19-1, 10-1) is their biggest rival.

Mooresville enters the night tied for first place in the GMC with Cox Mill (17-6, 10-1). The Chargers host South Iredell in the finale. They beat the Vikings 82-46 the first time around.

Lake Norman (13-10, 4-7) rallied from a 20-point, second-quarter deficit in the first meeting with the Blue Devils before ultimately losing 76-75. The Wildcats’ last-second shot near midcourt was off the mark at the buzzer.

An estimated crowd of at least 1,500 watched the game. Rowdy student sections on both sides of the gym were deafening at times.

“I love this atmosphere,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said afterward.

Round 2 of the rivalry is expected to be equally well attended.

Other varsity girls and boys basketball matchups Friday include Statesville at Hickory, South Iredell at Cox Mill, Statesville Christian at Davidson Day and North Iredell at West Iredell. This will be the last chance for the Warrior girls (0-22, 0-13) and Warrior boys (0-21, 0-13) to secure their first win before next week’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament.