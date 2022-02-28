 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Norman looks to make history
0 Comments
top story

Lake Norman looks to make history

  • 0
Lake Norman girls basketball

Lake Norman coach McKenzie Graham and those on the bench react with joy after a play against Mooresville. The Wildcats are one win away from playing in their first West Regional final. They are at Charlotte Catholic on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

 R&L

Lake Norman’s girls basketball team has a chance to make program history Tuesday night.

The eighth-seeded Wildcats (24-3) visit No. 4 seed Charlotte Catholic (27-2) in the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs looking to win and advance to their first regional final. Game time is 6 p.m.

This is the second time Lake Norman has been this far. They lost to East Mecklenburg in the 2010 4A West semifinals.

Saturday’s 55-44 victory at No. 1 seed Watauga was the Wildcats’ 16th in a row. Their last loss came Dec. 29 in the Junior Orange Bowl Girls Basketball Classic. Miami, Florida’s 7A state runner-up this season, defeated Lake Norman 66-56.

The Cougars (27-2) ride an eight-game winning streak into this contest. They are led by 6-foot-5 sophomore Blanca Thomas, who averages 14.4 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Tuesday’s winner will advance to the 4A West Regional championship game to face either No. 6 seed Chambers (21-6), the defending 4A state champ, or No. 2 seed Northern Guilford (28-0).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert