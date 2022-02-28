Lake Norman looks to make history

Lake Norman’s girls basketball team has a chance to make program history Tuesday night.

The eighth-seeded Wildcats (24-3) visit No. 4 seed Charlotte Catholic (27-2) in the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs looking to win and advance to their first regional final. Game time is 6 p.m.

This is the second time Lake Norman has been this far. They lost to East Mecklenburg in the 2010 4A West semifinals.

Saturday’s 55-44 victory at No. 1 seed Watauga was the Wildcats’ 16th in a row. Their last loss came Dec. 29 in the Junior Orange Bowl Girls Basketball Classic. Miami, Florida’s 7A state runner-up this season, defeated Lake Norman 66-56.

The Cougars (27-2) ride an eight-game winning streak into this contest. They are led by 6-foot-5 sophomore Blanca Thomas, who averages 14.4 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Tuesday’s winner will advance to the 4A West Regional championship game to face either No. 6 seed Chambers (21-6), the defending 4A state champ, or No. 2 seed Northern Guilford (28-0).