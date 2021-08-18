Lake Norman intends to be 'fast, physical, tough’

MOORESVILLE—Coaches will often say that football season never stops. In 2021, that statement is truer than ever. With just 133 days separating the end of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season and the return to the normalcy of fall football, there was little time for things to change.
And yet, the Lake Norman Wildcats started practice on Aug. 2 with almost an entirely new roster after losing 26 seniors to graduation back in the spring.
“It’s just next man up,” Wildcats head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “That’s what I tell these guys every day. Nobody wants to be a backup, but the guys that were backups last year are starting now. Are you going to be able to fill that man’s shoes?”
The Wildcats will certainly have a lot of shoes to fill. Among the 26 seniors that graduated out of the program were 19 of the team’s 22 starters, including all five offensive linemen, quarterback Anthony Limon, leading tacklers Bradley Wilson, Tanner Schmidt, and Will Kobuszewski, and reigning Iredell County Player of the Year Cri’shon Shepard.
“We’re gonna do our best to replace those guys,” Oliphant added. “Losing all those guys, including 10 guys that are playing college ball now is tough for anyone to replace, but the only thing you can do as a coach is get those next guys ready.”
Fortunately for Lake Norman, they do get to return some major contributors from the spring season. Running back Caleb Douthit, who led the team in carries, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns, returns ready to pace the run-heavy offense that the Wildcats have become known for during Oliphant’s first three years as the head coach.
On the defensive side of the ball, linebackers Sakarri Morrison and Ranger Glaser return after posting stellar numbers in their junior seasons. Morrison tallied up 46 tackles and two sacks on his way to being named as a member of the final I-Meck All-Conference team while Glaser added 32 tackles of his own in the short season.
Oliphant also does not plan to move many sophomores up from the ranks of JV, citing his belief in keeping a core group together and letting them learn how to win.
“The group that just graduated were sophomores when I got here, and we decided to keep them on JV,” he said. “They went undefeated in the I-Meck, and two years later, they had the belief that they could go out and beat the likes of Vance and Mallard Creek because they had done it on Thursday.
“I take pride in taking the young guys and developing them into players by the time they’re seniors. That’s the difference between the good teams and the great teams.”
Even with all of the turnover, the plan for the Wildcats remains the same.
“Everyone that we play will know that they were in a slugfest,” Oliphant said. “As long as people know what they’re getting into when they play Lake Norman, that we will be fast, physical and tough, I can live with the outcome. Every game against us will be a dogfight.”
And, thanks to realignment, those dogfights will be against almost an entirely new group of teams. Gone is the I-Meck, the conference that many considered to be the toughest in all of North Carolina and the one that Lake Norman spent the better part of the last 12 seasons as a member of. In its place, a new conference made up of pieces of the I-Meck combined with pieces of the old South Piedmont 3A conference. Instead of going south to compete with Mecklenburg County Schools, Lake Norman, Mooresville, and newly-promoted South Iredell will be travelling east to play in the Greater Metro 4A Conference made up by A.L. Brown, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge, and West Cabarrus.
“It’s not going to be a huge drop-off in competition,” Oliphant said. “Hickory Ridge’s JV went undefeated last year, Kannapolis has never been bad as far back as I can remember. We know what we’re going to get out of ‘The Other Place’ (Mooresville) and South Iredell. It’s going to be a tough conference.”
The Wildcats participated in a couple of scrimmages on Aug. 11 and 13, during which time they decided who the starting quarterback would be to lead their option offense attack. According to Oliphant, the decision was down to a pair of juniors on Aug. 4: AJ Sirianni and Jackson Garlick. Once that competition was settled, the ‘Cats had less than a week until their first game.
“We just gotta get these guys ready,” Oliphant said. “Some years, you’re not gonna have many returning players, so you have to get the new guys coached up or you’re going to get beat.”