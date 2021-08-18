Lake Norman intends to be 'fast, physical, tough’

And, thanks to realignment, those dogfights will be against almost an entirely new group of teams. Gone is the I-Meck, the conference that many considered to be the toughest in all of North Carolina and the one that Lake Norman spent the better part of the last 12 seasons as a member of. In its place, a new conference made up of pieces of the I-Meck combined with pieces of the old South Piedmont 3A conference. Instead of going south to compete with Mecklenburg County Schools, Lake Norman, Mooresville, and newly-promoted South Iredell will be travelling east to play in the Greater Metro 4A Conference made up by A.L. Brown, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge, and West Cabarrus.

“It’s not going to be a huge drop-off in competition,” Oliphant said. “Hickory Ridge’s JV went undefeated last year, Kannapolis has never been bad as far back as I can remember. We know what we’re going to get out of ‘The Other Place’ (Mooresville) and South Iredell. It’s going to be a tough conference.”

The Wildcats participated in a couple of scrimmages on Aug. 11 and 13, during which time they decided who the starting quarterback would be to lead their option offense attack. According to Oliphant, the decision was down to a pair of juniors on Aug. 4: AJ Sirianni and Jackson Garlick. Once that competition was settled, the ‘Cats had less than a week until their first game.