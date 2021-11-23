Lake Norman impressive in season debut against Pine Lake

With Pine Lake knocking down their three-pointers in the first quarter, they were able to stay within five points until late in the first quarter, but then the athletic advantage the Wildcats had over the Pride began to show through. A close game early became an 11-point Lake Norman lead by halftime due to the sheer pressure that the Wildcats were able to exert on defense.

“All we talked about coming into the game was our defensive effort,” head coach Grant Hodges said. “I knew shots were going to fall, but we had to pick it up on the defensive end and we did.”

While the Wildcats’ defense looked good in the second quarter, that was nothing compared to the show they were able to put on in the third. Over the course of the entire third quarter, Lake Norman allowed just two points, both of which came at the free throw line, and went into the final frame with nothing but mop-up duty to play, leading 65-31.

“That’s a huge swing,” Hodges said.

Leading the way for the Wildcats’ offense was junior guard Cole Callaway, who tossed in a game-high 21 points including a three-pointer in the second quarter that he shot closer to half court than the three-point line.