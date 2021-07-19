Lake Norman hosting softball camps

Lake Norman High School’s softball team will host softball camps on the following dates for three separate age groups.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 14: ages 9-11

ages 9-11 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 15: ages 5-8

ages 5-8 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 21: ages 11-14

Camps will be held at the high school softball field. The pre-registered cost is $40. It is $50 for walks up.

These camps are designed to teach fundamentals and skills to beginners, intermediate and advance players. Throwing, fielding, hitting and base running will be covered.

Instruction will be provided by the Lake Norman coaching staff and Wildcats players.

Checks or money orders should be made payable to LKN High School Softball and mailed to: Lake Norman High School, 186 Doolie Rd., Attention Coach Tommy Strahan, Mooresville, NC, 28117.

For more information, please contact Strahan at 704-726-6492 or t.strahan@cms.k12.nc.us.