Lake Norman holds North Iredell scoreless, wins comfortably

OLIN—The scoreboard may have showed a lopsided Wildcat victory in its bright orange lights, but Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant was not all too thrilled with his team as they gathered together after the final whistle.

“It’s not who you play. It’s how you play,” he implored.

In their thorough dispatching of North Iredell (0-2) 42-0 on Friday night, the Wildcats (2-0) won their 14th consecutive game over the Raiders, but that wasn’t much solace for their head coach.

“We were just lethargic in the second half,” Oliphant said. “We have to learn how to finish games. I just want the guys to realize that tonight was not good enough in the second half when we play better teams.”

Lake Norman tore through West Iredell and North Iredell to start the season, outscoring the two teams by a combined 97-0 and outgaining them 723-112. However, there are no more games like those on the Wildcats’ schedule.

Against the Raiders on Friday night, Lake Norman raced out to a 35-0 lead in the first half behind a stellar performance from a surprising source — quarterback Jackson Garlick. The senior racked up a career high in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns in the first 24 minutes, going 9-of-9 for 176 yards and three scores. He added another 17 yards in the second half to bring his total for the game to 193 yards.

“He’s doing a great job out there. He didn’t have very many misses out there,” Oliphant said. “It’s big to have some confidence builders early at that position.”

Garlick also was able to spread the ball around to six different pass catchers on the night, but none did more damage than Jackson Miller. The tight end hauled in three passes during the game for 84 yards and a touchdown including a nice over-the-shoulder catch on a go route for a 54-yard score in the first quarter.

Antonio Griffin also hauled in three passes in the game, totaling 51 yards and a touchdown. The 5-foot-4 junior also scored a rushing touchdown.

“That young man is special. I wish I had half of his athleticism,” Oliphant said. “He was able to showcase some of his moves tonight. He and some of the other guys make us look like better coaches.”

Griffin led a stable of athletic offensive players for the Wildcats, an aspect of the offense that Oliphant is excited about. Freshman running back Mozes Morris found the end zone for the second consecutive week while rushing for a team high 38 yards. Senior running back Quinten Haines also scored on the ground.

Friday night also marked the first time under Oliphant that Lake Norman registered more passing yards in a game than rushing yards.

“I should be fired for that,” Oliphant joked. “But in all seriousness, that was a focus this offseason—taking what teams are giving us. We have our triple option identity, but teams last year could load the box because we couldn’t throw the ball well. We’ve made good steps so far, but we have to continue to get better.”

The Wildcats will get their first serious test of the season Sept. 2 when Statesville (1-1) pays a visit to Lake Norman for the first time since 2018.

“Statesville is very athletic,” Oliphant said. “They’re going to be well-coached and prepared for us. I’m excited.”

North Iredell (0-2) hosts Bunker Hill the same night.