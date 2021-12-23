Lake Norman girls distance themselves from North Iredell in second half

Ten different Wildcats scored in the game and were led by junior point guard Kirsten Lewis-Williams who posted a game-high 20 points, 18 of those coming in the first half. Addison Sirianni and Aly Wadkovsky each reached double digits, scoring 13 and 11 points, respectively. Wadkovsky was a major presence under the rim for the Wildcats leading the team in rebounding and steals.

The Wildcats were out of the gates quickly behind Lewis-Williams’ 15 points in the first quarter. Jewel Allen posted six points in the opening frame for North Iredell but the Raiders trailed 23-11 after one period of play. Allen scored eight points in the game.

North Iredell made adjustments in the second quarter and held the Wildcats scoreless through the first two and a half minutes of the period. A Charisma Caldwell layup cut the lead to 25-18 with just over three minutes to play till halftime. Senior guard Skylin Guill sparked the Raiders in the second quarter with six points to cut the lead to single digits going into the intermission. Guill was the leading scorer for North Iredell with 11 points. Senior forward Erica Anderson poured in seven points.