Lake Norman girls distance themselves from North Iredell in second half

MOORESVILLE—The Lake Norman Wildcat girls basketball team defeated the North Iredell Raiders 79-39 on Wednesday night behind a stellar third quarter performance and a standout performance from their leading scorer.
The Wildcats (8-1) were ahead 30-21 at halftime but were feeling a little deflated by their first half performance.
“We just weren’t shooting the ball well in the first half. I thought our offensive execution was fine, we just weren’t making shots,” Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham said. “Our defensive intensity picked up in the second half and it translated to the offensive end and helped us score the ball more.”
Lake Norman responded by opening the second half on a 15-0 run and held the Raiders (4-4) scoreless through the first 5:15 of play in the third quarter. Six different Wildcats’ hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter and the Lake Norman lead bloomed to 54-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Coming in we knew Lake Norman is a great team and knew we would have to play well to try to hang with them and I was very pleased with the first half and the effort we showed,” North Iredell head coach Roger Bumgarner said. “I knew they were going to come out strong in the second half and we couldn’t hang with them.”
Ten different Wildcats scored in the game and were led by junior point guard Kirsten Lewis-Williams who posted a game-high 20 points, 18 of those coming in the first half. Addison Sirianni and Aly Wadkovsky each reached double digits, scoring 13 and 11 points, respectively. Wadkovsky was a major presence under the rim for the Wildcats leading the team in rebounding and steals.
The Wildcats were out of the gates quickly behind Lewis-Williams’ 15 points in the first quarter. Jewel Allen posted six points in the opening frame for North Iredell but the Raiders trailed 23-11 after one period of play. Allen scored eight points in the game.
North Iredell made adjustments in the second quarter and held the Wildcats scoreless through the first two and a half minutes of the period. A Charisma Caldwell layup cut the lead to 25-18 with just over three minutes to play till halftime. Senior guard Skylin Guill sparked the Raiders in the second quarter with six points to cut the lead to single digits going into the intermission. Guill was the leading scorer for North Iredell with 11 points. Senior forward Erica Anderson poured in seven points.
“I think we can take some positives out of this game going forward; learning how to guard the three-point line better, our court awareness and the effort we showed,” Bumgarner said. “We played with a lot of heart and didn’t quit and I think we carry that over into our Christmas tournament.”
North Iredell opens its Christmas tournament Tuesday when it faces the Mooresville Blue Devils.
Lake Norman was not mandated to participate in the Iredell County tournament this year and instead will be traveling to Miami, Fla., to participate in the Junior Orange Bowl Classic. The Wildcats will be leaving on Monday and will face South Broward High School on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Westminster High School in Palmetto Bay, Fla.
“We’re not playing in any Christmas tournament, we’re going to play some very competitive teams,” Graham said. “And have a little fun while we’re there as well.”