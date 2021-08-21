Lake Norman dominates first half, rolls against West Iredell

Lake Norman (1-0) scored early and often, coasting to a 37-0 opening night victory over West Iredell (0-1) Friday night, but it was not without adversity.
The Wildcats played with only 12 varsity players, all of whom had been fully vaccinated. They filled out their roster with a combination of JV players due to COVID contract tracing concerns among the rest of the varsity program. In total, the Wildcats left roughly 40-50 varsity members home, in a move that Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said was in the best interest of the program.
“We had a couple of instances with the varsity program, and we couldn’t know without a shadow of a doubt who had been exposed,” Oliphant said. “I was not willing to sacrifice a total shutdown of our program, so I chose to shut down the varsity program.”
Despite missing 75% of their varsity members, the Wildcats came ready to play. Just three minutes into the game, Colin Seifert intercepted a West Iredell pass and returned it deep into West Iredell territory.
Lake Norman scored two plays later on a 1-yard run by Tre Sechrest to open the scoring and take a 7-0 lead.
On the next drive, a bad snap by West Iredell led to a safety. Shortly after the safety, the Wildcats’ Dylan Bennett took the ensuing safety punt to the end zone to give Lake Norman a 16-0 lead just six minutes into the game.
The Wildcats added a 60-yard run by A.J. Baker to lead 23-0 at the end of the first.
“I just told the guys that were in the circle, (Friday) we aren’t playing for the name on the chest, we aren’t playing for the fans or ourselves, we are playing for those 40-50 young men that were not here with us,” Oliphant said. “We just wanted to go out and perform at a high level and take care of business so when those guys come back Monday, we are 1-0.”
And that is exactly what the Wildcats did as Oliphant saw numerous sophomores step up to score the Wildcats’ three first quarter touchdowns. That was followed up by a second quarter to remember for freshman Kaleb Oloyede.
In his first varsity game, Oloyede hauled in two second quarter touchdowns. The first, a 50-yard pass from Jackson Garlick to make it a 30-0 game and the second, a 12-yard pass from AJ Sirianni as the halftime buzzer sounded to end the scoring in an impressive showing for the young Lake Norman squad.
“I told these guys, in my 15 years, I’ve had one freshman start on varsity,” Oliphant said. “Tonight, we started a lot more than that. It’s a great opportunity, someone from Lake Norman High School got to play tonight.”
Oliphant said Friday’s game was a pivotal early game for his team, and that is exactly what he told the parents of the players who were not able to play.
“I told the parents of the players who weren’t here that I wanted to play this game because I knew I had players that could play,” Oliphant said. “I didn’t want this game to come back and bite us down the road to where maybe we don’t make the playoffs because of this game. I’m just trying to make the best decisions I can for the program because at the end of the day that’s what it’s about.”
Lake Norman returns home to host North Iredell next. Oliphant said they would enjoy the victory and an off-day Saturday with family and friends and return Sunday to prepare for the Raiders next Friday.
“We are just going to enjoy this win and Sunday we will come together and see what North looks like and go on from there,” Oliphant said. “I know everyone says this, but we are just trying to take one game at a time. We’ve got a lot of inexperience so like I told my men, let’s try to get better each week.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Lake Norman 37, West Iredell 0
West Iredell;0;0;0;0--0
Lake Norman;23;14;0;0—37
First quarter
LKN-Sechrest 1-yard run (Michael Buck PAT), 8:47
LKN-Safety, 6:34
LKN-Bennett 55-yard punt return (Buck PAT), 6:22