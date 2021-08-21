Lake Norman dominates first half, rolls against West Iredell

The Wildcats added a 60-yard run by A.J. Baker to lead 23-0 at the end of the first.

“I just told the guys that were in the circle, (Friday) we aren’t playing for the name on the chest, we aren’t playing for the fans or ourselves, we are playing for those 40-50 young men that were not here with us,” Oliphant said. “We just wanted to go out and perform at a high level and take care of business so when those guys come back Monday, we are 1-0.”

And that is exactly what the Wildcats did as Oliphant saw numerous sophomores step up to score the Wildcats’ three first quarter touchdowns. That was followed up by a second quarter to remember for freshman Kaleb Oloyede.

In his first varsity game, Oloyede hauled in two second quarter touchdowns. The first, a 50-yard pass from Jackson Garlick to make it a 30-0 game and the second, a 12-yard pass from AJ Sirianni as the halftime buzzer sounded to end the scoring in an impressive showing for the young Lake Norman squad.

“I told these guys, in my 15 years, I’ve had one freshman start on varsity,” Oliphant said. “Tonight, we started a lot more than that. It’s a great opportunity, someone from Lake Norman High School got to play tonight.”