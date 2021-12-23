Lake Norman digs in, rallies past North Iredell

MOORESVILLE—When Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges walked into the locker room at halftime with his team trailing North Iredell by seven, he walked in with a couple of things in mind that he wanted the Wildcats to improve on in the second half.
He found that his team was already addressing those things amongst themselves, coaching one another on how they could come back to beat the Raiders over the final two quarters.
Whatever was said must’ve worked. Behind a ferocious defense, Lake Norman (8-1) roared back to beat North Iredell (7-2) 58-53 on Wednesday night, the Wildcats’ 10th consecutive win over the Raiders dating back to 2016.
“We weren’t good in the first half,” Hodges said. “It’s huge when the guys go in at halftime and they are already talking about what I want to talk about. They really played for each other tonight.”
The first half deficit, however, wasn’t all to do with poor play on Lake Norman’s part. A lot of it had to do with a stellar defensive effort by North Iredell. Over the course of the first 12 minutes of the game, the Raiders had only allowed 13 points and, following a 10-0 run, had built a 26-13 lead with 3:50 to play in the second quarter.
“Usually, we come out in a zone defense, but tonight we came out in man-to-man,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan said. “The pressure we put on the ball seemed to shock them.
“We also came out of the gates with a lot of energy, something that we haven’t had through the first eight games,” LeVan continued. “I was very proud of those guys tonight.”
Unfortunately for the Raiders, the Wildcat offense wasn’t going to be held in check forever. Over the final 3:50 of the first half, the Wildcats woke up on both ends of the floor, closing the half on a 9-2 run to draw them back within seven, 29-22, at halftime.
“We were terrible defensively in the first half,” Hodges said. “We held them to just 29, but we just weren’t very good.
“But that final stretch of the second quarter was huge,” Hodges continued. “We could have folded right there. The momentum was huge in their favor.”
The momentum that the Wildcats seized from North Iredell before halftime continued into the third quarter as Lake Norman outscored the Raiders 13-6 over the first four minutes of the quarter to pull the game even at 35.
The Raiders were able to stabilize over the stretch run of the third to retake the lead, 46-43, heading into the fourth. However, the basket that North Iredell scored to put itself on top before the third quarter ended would be the last points they would score for over four minutes.
To start the fourth, the Wildcats put North Iredell in a stranglehold on the defensive end, not allowing a single point for over four minutes. Lake Norman also forced an avalanche of turnovers that led to easy points for the Wildcats.
By the time the Raiders had scored their first points of the fourth quarter, Lake Norman had already built a five-point lead, 51-46, with under 3:30 to play.
North Iredell was able to find some offense in the waning minutes of the game, eventually cutting the Wildcat lead to three, but it wasn’t enough.
“That was easily the best defense we’ve played all year,” Hodges said. “Tonight was a total team effort.”
The team effort was led in points, yet again, by Cole Callaway. The junior guard tossed in a game-high 20 points with 12 of those coming after halftime. Wednesday was Callaway’s fifth game scoring 20 or more points this season.
Alex Gruber turned in his best performance of the season, scoring 12 points. Eight of those came before halftime.
“He made some big shots, had no turnovers,” Hodges said of Gruber. “He saved us in the first half.”
Freshman standout Tre McKinnon tallied his second double-double of the season, adding 10 points to go with 11 rebounds.
North Iredell got stellar games from Jackson Hawkins, who scored 19 points in the game, and Cole Saunders, who tossed in 13 points of his own.
Both teams will be in action next Tuesday in separate holiday tournaments. North Iredell will face off against cross-county rival South Iredell in the first round of a tournament the Raiders are hosting while Lake Norman will travel out to East Lincoln High School to take on Ashbrook.