Lake Norman digs in, rallies past North Iredell

MOORESVILLE—When Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges walked into the locker room at halftime with his team trailing North Iredell by seven, he walked in with a couple of things in mind that he wanted the Wildcats to improve on in the second half.

He found that his team was already addressing those things amongst themselves, coaching one another on how they could come back to beat the Raiders over the final two quarters.

Whatever was said must’ve worked. Behind a ferocious defense, Lake Norman (8-1) roared back to beat North Iredell (7-2) 58-53 on Wednesday night, the Wildcats’ 10th consecutive win over the Raiders dating back to 2016.

“We weren’t good in the first half,” Hodges said. “It’s huge when the guys go in at halftime and they are already talking about what I want to talk about. They really played for each other tonight.”

The first half deficit, however, wasn’t all to do with poor play on Lake Norman’s part. A lot of it had to do with a stellar defensive effort by North Iredell. Over the course of the first 12 minutes of the game, the Raiders had only allowed 13 points and, following a 10-0 run, had built a 26-13 lead with 3:50 to play in the second quarter.