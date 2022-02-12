Lake Norman denies rival Mooresville conference title

MOORESVILLE— As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran towards the student section seconds before they all spilled onto the floor and Alex Gruber, who had just put the exclamation point on Lake Norman’s upset victory with a breakaway dunk, let out a scream of joy as he threw the ball high in the air.
The Wildcats (14-10, 5-7), who stormed back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to shock a Mooresville team that hadn’t lost since Dec. 9, stole the Blue Devils’ (19-2, 10-2) chance at winning their first conference championship since 2004, defeating their arch-rival 80-73 in front of a raucous crowd at Lake Norman High School on Friday night.
“These guys have never given up on the season,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “After the month we’ve had they could very well have folded, but they never did.”
There weren’t many out there that, given the way Lake Norman had played since the calendar flipped to 2022, would have given the Wildcats much of a chance to steal a win from Mooresville to end the regular season. In their 10 previous games, dating back to Jan. 7, they were just 2-8 and had dropped from 11-2 to 13-10.
One of those losses included a nail-biter at Mooresville High School on Jan. 27 where the Wildcats nearly completed a 20-point comeback only to fall 76-75. That win, combined with their win over Cox Mill a couple of weeks later, gave Mooresville the inside track to winning their first conference championship in 18 years, but the Wildcats set out on Friday night to make sure that wouldn’t happen in their gym.
“We talked about (Mooresville being able to win a title) a lot,” Hodges said. “We definitely didn’t want that to happen here. I love Coach (Armard) Moore, but we weren’t going to let that happen on our floor.”
Unlike the previous meeting, however, the Blue Devils were never able to build a huge cushion Friday night. After Mooresville sprinted out to a 12-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game, the Wildcats settled in to a groove, outscoring the Blue Devils 17-5 over the final five minutes of the first to lead 19-17.
After both teams traded blows in the second quarter, with Lake Norman ultimately taking a 38-37 lead into halftime, Mooresville made a big push in the third to try and pull away from the upset-minded Wildcats.
The Blue Devils, much like the start of the game, regained the lead for the first time since late in the first quarter with a 7-2 run in the first 2:35 of the third. Lake Norman was able to get the deficit back down to four, 50-46, with just over two minutes to play in the quarter, but that’s as close as it would get.
Beginning with an Evaan Ezhilan 3-pointer with 1:55 to play, Mooresville rolled off a quick 11-4 run on the back of a trio of made threes to take a 61-50 lead into the final quarter.
“I’ve had teams in the past that would have packed it up and went home after that run in the third,” Hodges said. “Not these guys.”
The Wildcats began chipping away at the lead, bit by bit, before retaking the lead with 2:10 to play on a deep three from Cole Callaway. Despite having made just two field goals in the game prior to the fourth quarter, it was Callaway’s scoring that propelled the Wildcats past Mooresville in the fourth.
In the final frame, Callaway totaled 14 points, outscoring the Blue Devils, who had just 12 points in the quarter, by himself.
“It was nice to see that Cole again,” Hodges said. “We wanted him going to the bucket in the fourth and he just got shots to fall.”
Callaway finished the game with 22 points, narrowly missing out on leading the game in scoring. However, more fittingly, that honor went to a senior on senior night. Davis Wagner totaled a game-high 23 points, 14 of which came in the second half. He also grabbed 11 rebounds to notch a double-double, his 12th of the season.
After the game, Hodges praised not only the play of his senior, but his leadership.
“He has always been a really good leader,” Hodges said of Wagner. “He’s been able to keep everybody’s head up during our bad stretch.”
With the loss, the Blue Devils locked themselves into the 2-seed in the upcoming Greater Metro Conference tournament, but while that wasn’t the goal they had walking into the gym on Friday night, head coach Armard Moore reminded them that there was no reason to hang their head.
“We just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Moore said. “They have nothing to be mad about. This was a team that nobody had winning this many games and they were 19-2. We still have a lot of basketball ahead of us.”
The Wildcats did a great job holding potential conference player of the year, K.C. Shaw, in check throughout the night, holding him to just 13 points. Crucially, Shaw did not make a single shot in the second half, scoring six points on free throw attempts.
Mooresville was led in scoring by Christian Herring, who tossed in 21 points and was a menace on the offensive boards.
“Shots weren’t really falling for us tonight,” Moore said. “And some of the shots we were taking weren’t really the right shot.
“(Lake Norman) just wanted it more than us tonight,” Moore added. “Hats off to them. They came out and executed tonight.”
Both teams will be back on the floor on Tuesday night taking part in the conference tournament.