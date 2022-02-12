Lake Norman denies rival Mooresville conference title

“We talked about (Mooresville being able to win a title) a lot,” Hodges said. “We definitely didn’t want that to happen here. I love Coach (Armard) Moore, but we weren’t going to let that happen on our floor.”

Unlike the previous meeting, however, the Blue Devils were never able to build a huge cushion Friday night. After Mooresville sprinted out to a 12-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game, the Wildcats settled in to a groove, outscoring the Blue Devils 17-5 over the final five minutes of the first to lead 19-17.

After both teams traded blows in the second quarter, with Lake Norman ultimately taking a 38-37 lead into halftime, Mooresville made a big push in the third to try and pull away from the upset-minded Wildcats.

The Blue Devils, much like the start of the game, regained the lead for the first time since late in the first quarter with a 7-2 run in the first 2:35 of the third. Lake Norman was able to get the deficit back down to four, 50-46, with just over two minutes to play in the quarter, but that’s as close as it would get.

Beginning with an Evaan Ezhilan 3-pointer with 1:55 to play, Mooresville rolled off a quick 11-4 run on the back of a trio of made threes to take a 61-50 lead into the final quarter.