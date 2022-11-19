Lake Norman debuts with wins over Pine Lake Prep

MOORESVILLE — The excitement surrounding the basketball program, both boys and girls, at Lake Norman heading into the 2022-23 season was evident long before opening tipoff Friday night as more and more fans piled in just as the JV boys game was ending.

With both varsity squads expecting to have stellar seasons, nights in the Wildcat Den, as it’s become known, should draw packed crowds every game.

On Opening Night, both squads gave those fans plenty to cheer about.

Both Wildcat teams came away victorious on Friday night with the girls posting an eye-popping 77-15 win over the Pride while the boys had to scratch and claw their way to a 61-47 win.

Lady Wildcats pummel Pine Lake

Despite the high turnout, many people were still not in their seats to see the Lady Wildcats lead by fewer than 20 points. By the midway point of the first quarter, Lake Norman had already built a 22-0 lead and never looked back.

Over the first 9:58 of the game, bleeding into the second quarter, the Wildcats’ unleashed a full-out assault on Pine Lake, racing out to a 40-0 lead.

“We still have a bit of a chip on our shoulder from last season,” Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham said. “We just wanted to come out with a vengeance—we have an expectation of ourselves and we showed that tonight.”

At halftime, the Wildcats maintained their 40-point lead, heading to the locker room up 51-11, which meant that the second half would consist of 16 minutes of running clock.

Every single Wildcat got in on the action during the game, each player scoring at least two points. Leading the way on offense was freshman guard Kelsey Rhyne with 13 points. Kirsten Lewis-Williams and Addison Sirianni each added 12 points of their own while Alexis Shehan rounded out the Wildcats’ double-figure scorers with 10 points.

“For everybody to go out there and produce a collective, team effort like that is impressive,” Graham said. “Some of the girls really opened my eyes tonight as to what they can do.”

Defensively, the Wildcats posted at incredible effort that not only didn’t allow very many points, they seldom even allowed Pine Lake to attempt a shot. Of the 15 points the Pride scored, nine of them came at the foul line. Lake Norman held its opponent scoreless in both the first and third quarters and forced 35 turnovers in the game.

Wildcats pull away late in win over Pine Lake

For everything that the girls game was lacking in drama and intrigue, the boys game made up for it and then some.

From the opening tip, the Pride came out strong on both ends of the court and held a slim lead for a majority of the opening quarter, executing a strategy of playing the Wildcats physically on both ends of the floor to see how they responded.

“Pine Lake is a scrappy team and they shoot the ball well,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “Tonight showed us that things don’t always come as easy as they do in practice.”

All night long, the Wildcats struggled to find consistent offense, leading to a game that, despite leading every second after the 2:20 mark of the second quarter, never felt comfortable for the home team, something that Hodges credited to the Pine Lake defense.

“We never got into any kind of a flow on offense,” he said. “The half-court trap they were executing really threw off what we were trying to do.”

Once Lake Norman began to match Pine Lake’s physical style, the game quickly started to take a turn towards contentious. With both teams committing hard, but fair, fouls, players began to talk to one another on the floor, eventually leading to technical fouls being called on both sides.

However, while the Wildcats’ offense sputtered much of the game, their defense turned in a solid effort that allowed them to maintain a slim lead even without consistent scoring. Leading by just four to start the fourth quarter, Lake Norman clamped down on the Pine Lake offense, allowing just two points in the first 5:20 of the quarter while the offense found enough to build a 54-38 lead.

The Wildcat offense was sparked in the fourth by Cole Callaway, who scored six of his 16 points in the game in the first couple of minutes of the final frame. Despite his game-high total, 10 of his points came at the free-throw line.

The only other Wildcat in double figures in the game was Henderson Williams, who finished with 13 points on the night.

Julien Evering and Robery Magner led Pine Lake, with both players finishing with 14 points.