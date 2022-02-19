Lake Norman completes tournament run, claims conference title

After the meeting, the Wildcats still only managed to win two of their last five games, but they had started to turn a corner.

“There’s a lot of love in that locker room,” Hodges said. “There wasn’t always that, but there is now.”

The most obvious evidence of that was their 80-73 upset win over Mooresville on the final night of the regular season. A victory that not only boosted the Wildcats’ confidence heading into the conference tournament, but one that also ripped away the Blue Devils’ shot at a conference regular season title.

The final three games of the regular season, as well as the three games of the conference tournament, played out as a revenge tour, of sorts, for the Wildcats. By registering wins over South Iredell, Mooresville, Hickory Ridge, Cox Mill, and, finally, West Cabarrus, they were able to take down all of the teams in the GMC that had beaten them during the regular season.

“I’m just proud of them,” Hodges said. “They persevered.”