Lake Norman completes tournament run, claims conference title

MOORESVILLE — For the third time in seven days, the Lake Norman student section rushed the floor to celebrate with members of the Wildcats. The first time was to celebrate beating arch-rival Mooresville on Senior Night, the second was for defeating top-seeded Cox Mill in the Greater Metro Conference Tournament semifinals.
The third? Well, that was because the Wildcats won the whole thing.
Needing to win the conference tournament to find their way into the 4A state playoffs, the Wildcats (17-10) pulled off what many thought was impossible and took home the trophy and the automatic berth, defeating West Cabarrus (14-13) 57-53 to win the program’s first conference tournament title since 2015.
“We’re just happy…joyous. I’m happy for all those kids,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “These guys bought into each other and that’s the difference.”
Following an 82-72 loss to Hickory Ridge on February 1, Hodges pulled aside his senior leaders, Davis Wagner and Jack Dryden, and had them lead a players-only meeting in the locker room. At that point in the season, the Wildcats were coming off of a stretch where they had lost five of their previous six games and, according to Hodges, some things needed to be addressed that only they could handle.
After the meeting, the Wildcats still only managed to win two of their last five games, but they had started to turn a corner.
“There’s a lot of love in that locker room,” Hodges said. “There wasn’t always that, but there is now.”
The most obvious evidence of that was their 80-73 upset win over Mooresville on the final night of the regular season. A victory that not only boosted the Wildcats’ confidence heading into the conference tournament, but one that also ripped away the Blue Devils’ shot at a conference regular season title.
The final three games of the regular season, as well as the three games of the conference tournament, played out as a revenge tour, of sorts, for the Wildcats. By registering wins over South Iredell, Mooresville, Hickory Ridge, Cox Mill, and, finally, West Cabarrus, they were able to take down all of the teams in the GMC that had beaten them during the regular season.
“I’m just proud of them,” Hodges said. “They persevered.”
That perseverance had to show itself again during the Wildcats’ victory on Friday. Like they had done in their previous matchup with the Wolverines, The Wildcats took a lead, 27-20, into the half on Friday night only to see it squandered by the end of the third quarter.
West Cabarrus outscored the Wildcats 20-9 in the third, closing the quarter on a 10-1 run over the final 2:24 to take a 40-36 lead into the fourth.
Once again, it was the Wildcats’ defense that allowed them to claw back.
“There was a time in the season that we were playing no defense,” Hodges said. “About three weeks ago, we recommitted to playing some man defense and it’s really helped.”
Lake Norman held West Cabarrus to just 13 points in the fourth quarter, often forcing the Wolverines into bad shots or turnovers.
Meanwhile, on the other end of the floor, Wildcats’ leading scorer Cole Callaway began to find his rhythm on offense. After having just five points in the first three quarters, the junior came alive in the clutch to score 11 points in the final eight minutes, including knocking down a go-ahead three with just over a minute to play.
“He hadn’t made much of anything all game long,” Hodges said of Callaway. “The fact that he had the confidence to take that three in that moment was huge.”
Callaway, who was battling an illness all week long, still averaged just over 15 points per game in the tournament.
Davis Wagner, who the team tackled in celebration after the final buzzer, finished with 15 points and Tre McKinnon added 12 of his own.
Now, with a playoff berth locked up, the Wildcats await the announcement of who they will face in the first round of the 4A West bracket rather than if they will sneak in as a wild card.
“It’s a huge relief to not have to worry about that (on Saturday),” Hodges said. “We set three goals at the beginning of the year. We missed out on the first two, but I’d rather have this one anyway.”