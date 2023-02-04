MOORESVILLE — Before the season even started, many predicted that the Greater Metro 4A Conference would be one of the toughest in the state to win. With up to five teams projected to be vying for the crown, the consensus was that the race to claim the automatic bid to the playoffs would come down to the wire.

Lake Norman had other plans.

With a week still remaining in the regular season, the Wildcats (16-6, 8-1) claimed the regular season title all to themselves by defeating Cox Mill (14-8, 7-4), 83-75, on Friday night.

“I’m very, very proud of the guys and the way they’ve played this season,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “They have been totally locked in for a while now and it’s shown on the court.”

All season long, the Wildcats have staked their claim to the conference night in and night out. In their 10 games against conference foes, winning by an average of 21.5 points per game, including decisive, 20-point victories over teams chasing at-large playoff bids in Hickory Ridge (RPI 25) and West Cabarrus (RPI 21).

The only blemish on their conference slate, a 86-77 loss at Cox Mill on Jan. 13, was avenged with their conference-clinching victory Friday. On the previous night, the Chargers’ star guard DJ Boyce lit the Wildcats up to the tune of 35 points.

In their second matchup, the ‘Cats held Boyce to just 14 points on just three made shots.

“We work on our defense so much at practice. The guys have done a good job getting pressure on the ball,” Hodges said. “Collectively, we were much better at defending Boyce and making him uncomfortable tonight than the last time we played.”

With their strong defensive effort, the Wildcats were able to turn a game that saw 12 lead changes in the first 11 minutes of play into a complete win. The closest the Chargers came to retaking the lead in the second half was two points, 44-42, with 5:31 to play in the third. Lake Norman closed the quarter on a 16-6 run to lead by 12, 60-48, heading into the fourth.

Lake Norman was led by a balanced offensive attack that saw five players score at least 13 points. Cole Callaway led the way with 20, including a 13-point burst in the fourth quarter to help the Wildcats put the game away.

Tre McKinnon was right behind him, finishing with 19 points. Josh Yates, despite fouling out with 5:02 to play, contributed 14 points while Nick Arnold and Trent Steinhour rounded out the list with 13 points apiece.

“We put so much pressure on other teams with our offense,” Hodges said. “It can make it very hard on them because they know they have to be able to score with us.”

Adding to the festivities of the game, that included an eventual water bucket celebration in the locker room following the win, was a pregame ceremony honoring longtime Wildcat assistant coach Richard Cooper. Many former players and coaches returned to honor Cooper, who will be retiring at the end of the season.

The Wildcats wrap up their regular season with a pair of rivalry games in the final week. They will host South Iredell on Tuesday night before traveling to Mooresville to close the season on Friday.