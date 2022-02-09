Lake Norman clinches conference championship with win over South Iredell

TROUTMAN — When the season began, the Lake Norman girls basketball team had three goals: win a conference regular season title, win the conference tournament, and win a state championship.
On Tuesday night, the Wildcats accomplished the first of those.
With yet another dominant showing, Lake Norman (17-3, 10-0) clinched the Greater Metro Conference regular season championship outright, defeating South Iredell (7-14, 3-7) 76-37 to win their ninth consecutive game. The win was also the Wildcats’ eighth straight over the rival Vikings, dating back to December of 2017.
“It feels incredible. I can’t remember the last time Lake Norman won a conference title,” Wildcats head coach McKenzie Graham said. “It’s something that we reached for in the beginning of the season, but we’re still taking things one game at a time. We have goals way bigger than this.”
Maintaining focus has been a point of emphasis for Lake Norman over the last 14 days. Due to a myriad of COVID and weather-related postponements, they had to fit seven games into a two week span. That stretch included two crucial matchups against Hickory Ridge in the span of five days.
The Wildcats gained the inside track to the conference title in their 52-47 home win over the Bulls on Feb. 1 and solidified it on Feb. 5 with a 64-61 road win. The other five wins in that stretch came by an average of 27.8 points, never allowing their opponent to score more than 38 points.
Tuesday night was no different than many of the other conference games the Wildcats have played this season. Lake Norman jumped out to an early double-digit lead behind its strong defense before its offense kicked in to bury the Vikings before halftime. The Wildcats led 37-16 at the break and coasted to victory.
The first-half explosion was led by Kirsten Lewis-Williams, who tallied 15 points in the first 16 minutes of the game. She went on to finish the game with 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and five steals.
In the second half, after a slow third quarter, Lake Norman was able to pull away for good on the back of a 13-point half from Aly Wadkovsky. The senior finished with a game-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.
“(Aly) was unbelievable tonight. She’s just a walking double-double,” Graham said. “She looked at me in the second half and said ‘Coach, I have a mismatch,’ so we let her take over the game. She couldn’t be stopped.”
Despite the results looking one-sided for the most part, the Wildcats’ schedule over the past two weeks has been so strenuous that Graham has had to find other ways to keep her girls ready to play.
“We had a yoga instructor come in to practice (on Monday),” Graham said. “It’s just about keeping them from burning out and helping prevent them from getting hurt.”
The Wildcats have two more games to close out the regular season, still looking to complete an unblemished conference schedule.
“Our goal for this week was to finish out the season undefeated,” Graham said. “Then we can celebrate. Like I said, we have bigger goals to accomplish.”
The Wildcats will face West Cabarrus (8-14, 4-6) and Mooresville (9-11, 5-5 GM4), both at home, on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, to close out the season.