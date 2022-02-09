Lake Norman clinches conference championship with win over South Iredell

Tuesday night was no different than many of the other conference games the Wildcats have played this season. Lake Norman jumped out to an early double-digit lead behind its strong defense before its offense kicked in to bury the Vikings before halftime. The Wildcats led 37-16 at the break and coasted to victory.

The first-half explosion was led by Kirsten Lewis-Williams, who tallied 15 points in the first 16 minutes of the game. She went on to finish the game with 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

In the second half, after a slow third quarter, Lake Norman was able to pull away for good on the back of a 13-point half from Aly Wadkovsky. The senior finished with a game-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.

“(Aly) was unbelievable tonight. She’s just a walking double-double,” Graham said. “She looked at me in the second half and said ‘Coach, I have a mismatch,’ so we let her take over the game. She couldn’t be stopped.”

Despite the results looking one-sided for the most part, the Wildcats’ schedule over the past two weeks has been so strenuous that Graham has had to find other ways to keep her girls ready to play.