Lake Norman beats South Iredell, keeps share of 2nd place

However, despite starting two drives in the red zone in the second half, Lake Norman was unable to find the end zone. After racking up 180 yards of offense in the first half, the Wildcat offense sputtered in the final two quarters, gaining just 61 yards and adding just three points, a 35-yard field goal by Michael Buck midway in the fourth quarter.

“South was getting after us in the second half. Nobody wants to lose their last home game, so they came out and gave us everything they had,” Oliphant said. “I told my guys that they have to be better.”

The run-heavy Wildcats were held to a relatively low total, for them, of 189 rushing yards with Baker leading the way with 63 yards on eight carries. Peacock was the next-highest rusher with 42 yards on seven carries. Fullback Caleb Douthit was kept in check by the Vikings defense all night, picking up just 38 yards on 15 carries with his longest rush of the night, 13 yards, coming on a fake punt.

Lake Norman quarterback Jackson Garlick, who was awarded the offensive player of the game, completed 6-of-12 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, ran for another 10 yards, and caught a touchdown in the second quarter when the Wildcats ran their own rendition of the famous “Philly Special” trick play. Running back Chase Wittington threw the pass that the quarterback caught in the end zone.