Lake Norman beats Hickory Ridge, captures conference tournament title

But, thanks to great defensive play, Lake Norman was able to endure its 9-minute, 3 second scoring drought down by just six points. By the time the Wildcats made their second field goal of the game, with 4:04 remaining in the second quarter, they only trailed 14-8.

“We know that if we go through dry spells on offense that it has to start on the defensive end,” Graham said. “We have a lot of different things we can do on defense and our girls are prepared for that.”

By halftime, the Wildcats had finally begun to score some points, but still found themselves trailing the Bulls by six, 21-15.

“We talked about being resilient at halftime,” Graham said. “I told them that the shots will start falling, we just had to find a way back into the game.”

Lake Norman found their way back into the game from beyond the arc. In the span of 1:24 late in the third quarter, the Wildcats drained a trio of 3-pointers to go from trailing 26-21 to leading 32-26. Those threes were part of a 12-0 run for the ‘Cats that gave them their first lead since being up 4-2 in the opening minutes of the game.

The Wildcats never trailed again.