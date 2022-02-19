Lake Norman beats Hickory Ridge, captures conference tournament title

MOORESVILLE — The Lake Norman Wildcats wanted to accomplish three things this season: win the Greater Metro Conference regular season title, win the GMC Tournament Championship, and win the 4A state championship.
Two down, one to go.
Behind a stellar performance from likely-conference player of the year Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman (21-3) topped Hickory Ridge (18-8) 44-39 on Friday night to win its first conference tournament championship in over a decade.
However, it wasn’t an easy win for the Wildcats by any stretch. They had to battle back from the worst first quarter they had played all season. In the first eight minutes of the game, they had made just one shot, a Madison Saunders three-pointer less than 10 seconds into the game. Lewis-Williams added a free throw to that total a little over a minute later and that was all the scoring that Lake Norman could muster in the first quarter.
“I looked over at my assistant coaches and said that if we can’t score, we’re going to get blown out,” Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham said. “We were playing timid in the first quarter and nothing was going our way.”
Adding to the offensive struggles, Lewis-Williams picked up two quick fouls and sat on the bench for a majority of the first half. Without their primary ball handler, the Wildcats turned the ball over six times in the first quarter.
But, thanks to great defensive play, Lake Norman was able to endure its 9-minute, 3 second scoring drought down by just six points. By the time the Wildcats made their second field goal of the game, with 4:04 remaining in the second quarter, they only trailed 14-8.
“We know that if we go through dry spells on offense that it has to start on the defensive end,” Graham said. “We have a lot of different things we can do on defense and our girls are prepared for that.”
By halftime, the Wildcats had finally begun to score some points, but still found themselves trailing the Bulls by six, 21-15.
“We talked about being resilient at halftime,” Graham said. “I told them that the shots will start falling, we just had to find a way back into the game.”
Lake Norman found their way back into the game from beyond the arc. In the span of 1:24 late in the third quarter, the Wildcats drained a trio of 3-pointers to go from trailing 26-21 to leading 32-26. Those threes were part of a 12-0 run for the ‘Cats that gave them their first lead since being up 4-2 in the opening minutes of the game.
The Wildcats never trailed again.
Lake Norman’s defense continued their strong play even after they began to find their way offensively, allowing just 13 points over the final 11:43 of the game. Hickory Ridge came back to tie the game at 33 late in the third quarter, but the Wildcats held them scoreless for the next 3:49, giving them a chance to build their lead back out to six.