Lake Norman baseball, softball teams win 1st round playoff games

MOORESVILLE — Entering the bottom of the eighth inning, the Lake Norman Wildcats’ offense had not given much reason to believe that they would suddenly come out of their slump to break a scoreless tie and escape the first round of the playoffs with a win.

In the first seven innings, they had mustered just four hits, leaving seven runners on base through the course of the game. But, just four batters into the eighth, the game was over and the Lake Norman dugout emptied towards the first baseline to mob Bryton Lawson.

The 8-seeded Wildcats (16-10) avoided a first-round upset on Lawson’s walk-off single, dispatching the 25-seed Butler Bulldogs (15-10) 1-0 on Tuesday night behind another dominant pitching performance from ace Luke Schmolke.

“(Schmolke) had a heck of a game,” Lake Norman head coach Ty Wigginton said. “It’s fun to watch him throw.”

The Wildcats’ ace silenced the Butler bats all night long to keep his struggling offense afloat. The senior pitcher struck out 14 Bulldogs on his way to seven scoreless innings, only allowing four baserunners in what could be his final start on his home field.

“He just been sharp. As the year has gone on, he’s just gotten better and better,” Wigginton said. “He’s tough to hit when he’s on like that, and he’s been on all year.”

Through 11 starts, the Georgia Tech commit has posted an 8-0 record with 136 strikeouts compared to just 21 hits allowed and 20 walks issued. His earned run average sits at an eye-popping 0.65 and, potentially more impressively, opposing batters have posted just an 0.096 batting average when facing him.

Tuesday night was Lake Norman’s third 1-0 win in as many weeks, all Schmolke starts. The Wildcats’ flare for the dramatic is something that Wigginton hopes will give his team energy as they continue their playoff journey.

“Hopefully this is what gets us going early and often,” he said. “Any win in the state playoffs is a good thing.”

The Wildcats will host another playoff game on Thursday against the 24-seed South Mecklenburg Sabres, who are coming off an upset of the 9-seed East Forsyth in the first round.

Lake Norman softball uses offense to advance past McDowell

MOORESVILLE — When an offense can play an entire game and not have any batters go down on strikes, you know that offense is doing something right.

On Tuesday night, the Wildcats smacked the ball all over the field, racking up nine hits while not registering a single strikeout to advance to the second round of the 4A state playoffs, defeating McDowell (13-10) 8-5.

“We were able to hit the ball well tonight,” Lake Norman (18-4) head coach Tommy Strahan said. “Their pitcher was able to get us to pop up early, but once we adjusted, we started hitting the ball really well.”

Early in the game, it didn’t seem like 13 runs being scored between the two teams would be remotely possible. For the first three innings, neither team sent more than four batters to the plate, each of them retired quickly.

A pitcher’s duel between Lake Norman’s Linda Moore and McDowell’s Abby Wyatt was seemingly forming.

Hannah Rongo provided the lone glimpse of offense in the early innings for either team when she sent the first pitch of the bottom of the 2nd over the fence in left field to give Lake Norman a 1-0 lead. It was a lead the Wildcats would never relinquish.

In the fourth inning, Lake Norman added three more runs on a pair of RBI singles from Rongo and Kaylee Harris and an RBI triple from Samantha Ladowski.

The Titans cut their deficit in half in the top of the 6th when Gracie Rice hit a home run of her own to make the score 4-2. McDowell wasn’t quite done in that half inning, though. They pushed Moore to the brink of giving up the lead, putting runners on first and third before the Wildcats’ ace was able to end the inning.

“Linda was really good for a while there,” Strahan said. “She seemed to lose her legs a bit towards the end, but she closed out the game.”

Moore helped out her own cause in the bottom of the sixth, driving in the final of the four response runs the Wildcats scored in the frame to extend their lead to six runs, 8-2, heading into the 7th.

Those insurance runs proved crucial as McDowell got the better of Moore again, scoring three more runs to cut the Lake Norman lead to three, 8-5, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

The Wildcats second round matchup will take them on the road, where they will travel to Kernersville to take on the 5-seed East Forsyth and their superstar pitcher, who is considered the top recruit in the country by some and committed to Oklahoma, Keirston Deal.

“We’ve done well on the road this year,” Strahan said. “I think we can get hits against (Deal), we just have to be very specific in what we do.