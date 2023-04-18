Lenoir-Rhyne graduate student Talon LaClair (West Iredell H.S.) hit for the cycle and a program record 10 RBI in the first game and went 8-for-9 on the day to lead the Bears softball team to a sweep in a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader with Lincoln Memorial (30-19, 14-8) on Monday in Harrogate, Tennessee.

L-R (33-9, 15-7), ranked No. 21, won the first game 16-1 then used a six-run seventh inning to climb out of a three-run deficit to win 11-8.

LaClair's 10 RBI were a career high, doubling her previous high of five earlier this season against Belmont Abbey, and they are the most in a single-game this season in all of Division II.

Her RBI total broke the L-R program record of eight RBIs set back in 1995 by Lori Bolick and again in 2005 by Leah Krohn.

LaClair was the highlight of the doubleheader opener, hitting a grand slam in the first inning, a two-run double in the second inning, a two-run triple in the fourth inning and then completing the cycle with a two-run single in the fifth. She finished 4-for-4.

Her sixth hit—and third double—of the day gave the Bears a 5-1 lead in the second inning of the second game.

LaClair went from 12th to 4th in RBIs in the conference and has 48 RBIs on the year.