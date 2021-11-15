Kings vs. Queens volleyball game in honor of former North Iredell coach

North Iredell High School will hold its Kings vs. Queens volleyball game at 4 p.m. Saturday in honor of legendary former Raiders volleyball coach, Natalie Tribble.
A few weeks ago, Tribble was diagnosed with breast cancer. Doctors detected it early. It was stage 0 and had not spread. She had a mass removed Nov. 1 and is home recuperating for several weeks.
Saturday’s volleyball exhibition between male and female members of the student body will be followed by a second volleyball game between “some very special surprise guests,” according to the RaiderNation Facebook page.
Admission will be $5 at the door and concessions will be available. The school will also be selling Team Tribble shirts, doing a silent auction on baskets, 50/50, and raffling off some items. All donations are also welcome.
All proceeds go to Tribble, an English teacher at North Iredell.
Tribble went out on top as a volleyball coach, leading North Iredell to the 2017 3A state championship in her final season. That Raiders team finished 28-2 and ranked 19th nationally.
In 17 seasons, Tribble compiled a 396-70 record. Along the way the Raiders claimed 11 regular-season conference championships, qualified for the playoffs 16 times, captured four 3A Western Regional titles, made four 3A state championship appearances and won it all twice. In 2015, she was named the state’s female coach of the year by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
Saturday’s event was planned by Lauren Gaither and Ashley Prevette.
“When Tribble retired after her amazing coaching career, she did so with 396 wins,” the RaiderNation Facebook post’s closing read. “We hope you will come help us celebrate win 397 as we give back to someone that has given so much to so many. In Raider Nation, no one fights alone.”