Kings vs. Queens volleyball game in honor of former North Iredell coach

North Iredell High School will hold its Kings vs. Queens volleyball game at 4 p.m. Saturday in honor of legendary former Raiders volleyball coach, Natalie Tribble.

A few weeks ago, Tribble was diagnosed with breast cancer. Doctors detected it early. It was stage 0 and had not spread. She had a mass removed Nov. 1 and is home recuperating for several weeks.

Saturday’s volleyball exhibition between male and female members of the student body will be followed by a second volleyball game between “some very special surprise guests,” according to the RaiderNation Facebook page.

Admission will be $5 at the door and concessions will be available. The school will also be selling Team Tribble shirts, doing a silent auction on baskets, 50/50, and raffling off some items. All donations are also welcome.

All proceeds go to Tribble, an English teacher at North Iredell.

Tribble went out on top as a volleyball coach, leading North Iredell to the 2017 3A state championship in her final season. That Raiders team finished 28-2 and ranked 19th nationally.