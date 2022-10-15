Keyed by strong first half, Kannapolis shuts out South Iredell

TROUTMAN—On Friday night, Viking Valley welcomed back its most prestigious football team, the 2012 squad that, to date, lays claim to South Iredell’s only state championship on the gridiron. Many of the players from that team were in attendance, greeted during a halftime ceremony by loud cheers from the Viking faithful.

That team has become the standard by which all Viking teams are compared and, while the 2022 Vikings have shown improvement compared to years past, Friday night showed that they still have a bit further to go to get back to that level.

The Vikings (4-4, 1-3 GMC) struggled to find their footing the first half, falling behind by multiple touchdowns early, and were never able to recover as Kannapolis A.L. Brown (5-3, 2-3) shut them out, 28-0.

“We’re still trying to set a precedence for our program,” South Iredell head coach Mitch Johnson said. “We just weren’t able to keep any of our momentum going in the first half and it slid really fast.”

The momentum that the Vikings were able to generate early all came on their first possession as they were able to move the ball into Wonders territory. However, after nine plays, they were forced to punt.

Their next four possessions also ended with a punt, but all four also saw the Vikings go backwards, totaling minus-13 yards on 12 plays.

“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Johnson said. “They’re an aggressive defense that puts pressure on us to make plays and we’re not executing at a high enough level to be successful against these defenses.”

The Vikings didn’t advance beyond their own 35-yard line until their final possession of the first half, but by that point, A.L. Brown had already built a 28-point lead. For the first 24 minutes of play, the Wonders were dominant on both sides of the ball.

In the first half alone, Kannapolis outgained South Iredell 280-71 and started the game with three consecutive touchdown drives. The only thing that stopped the Wonders in the first half was themselves, with their only non-scoring drive ending in a turnover due to a botched handoff.

South Iredell generated a scoring opportunity at the end of the half when a 39-yard hookup from Brice Warren to Will Vuk set the Vikings up at the A.L. Brown 11 with a little over a minute to play. However, four plays later, a Viking field goal attempt was botched and resulted in no points. South Iredell never returned to the red zone.

Warren played valiantly in the face of constant pressure from the Wonders defense, going 13-for-37 for 176 yards through the air despite being sacked eight times in the game. The senior quarterback also ran for 25 yards.

The South Iredell defense bounced back from their struggles in the first half to hold Kannapolis to just 100 total yards in the second half. The first five possessions in the half for the Wonders all resulted in no first downs.

“Our defense works their butt off to keep us in ballgames,” Johnson said. “The way they executed in the second half to try and keep us in it made me very proud.”

The Vikings travel down Perth Road to Lake Norman High School on Oct. 21 to take on the rival Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.