Keaton joins Averett football coaching staff
Keaton joins Averett football coaching staff

Qualin Keaton

Keaton

Statesville native Qualin Keaton joined the Averett University football coaching staff as an assistant defensive backs coach this month.

Keaton was a four-year member of the program at Averett, where he earned his bachelor of science in sports management in May.

From 2016-19, Keaton played defensive back. He was also a part of the team's leadership council. Keaton saw action in 22 varsity games and made 19 total tackles with one pass deflection at safety. He also interned with the program as an assistant coach.

In addition, Keaton’s coaching background includes Pop Warner youth football, as well as volunteering at his alma mater, Statesville High School. Keaton has also been active in the Danville, Va., and Statesville communities through service activities with God's Storehouse, the Danville Cropwalk, mentoring at Bonner Middle School and mentoring with Power Cross Ministries.

