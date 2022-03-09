Johnson takes the reins as South Iredell football coach

The house hunt is ongoing, but Mitch Johnson believes he’s already found a good home in South Iredell High School and the greater Troutman community.
The Vikings’ new head football coach referred to it as the “gold mine” of North Carolina.
“I love it here,” he said Wednesday. “It has that hometown feeling. The people and the support here have been unbelievable. I’m excited.”
The 32-year-old is in the process of relocating his parents and his fiancé from Wisconsin, where he spent the previous four seasons as head football coach at Appleton West High School.
Johnson takes over for Eric Rees, who led the Vikings for one season.
Rees replaced Scott Miller, who was 99-41 in 11 seasons, led the Vikings to the 2AA state title in 2012 and only missed the state playoffs once, his final campaign when the 2020 season was delayed to spring 2021 and condensed due to COVID.
“They’ve had success here, and they know what it takes,” Johnson said. “There is a standard of excellence.”
Johnson is not new to the Tar Heel State. He spent 16 years living in the Fort Bragg area. His father was a Special Forces soldier.
Johnson was an assistant football coach in Southern Pines, where he served as offensive coordinator at Pinecrest.
He was at Pinecrest four years. His first head coaching job was in 2017 at Lake Mead Christian Academy in Henderson, Nevada. Following a one-year stint there he took the reins at Appleton West.
At South Iredell, Johnson inherits a football program coming off of a 2-8 season. The Vikings were 1-5 in the new Greater Metro Conference. It was their first season since moving from 3A up to 4A.
“There’s a foundation,” Johnson said. “… You have to be able to adapt to new conditions.”
Guaranteeing a certain number of wins isn’t up for discussion as he takes over. Being competitive and building a “good culture” is.
“My vision is seeing kids go to college and developing well-rounded young men,” Johnson said. “We want to be champions of life. Focus on that and it will help take care of everything on the field. Having core values allows sustainability.”
Johnson is already getting to know prospective football players through his physical education and weight-training classes. Those aren’t the only places.
He is assisting the Vikings baseball team this spring and noted many of those players will suit up in the fall.