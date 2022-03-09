Johnson takes the reins as South Iredell football coach

Johnson was an assistant football coach in Southern Pines, where he served as offensive coordinator at Pinecrest.

He was at Pinecrest four years. His first head coaching job was in 2017 at Lake Mead Christian Academy in Henderson, Nevada. Following a one-year stint there he took the reins at Appleton West.

At South Iredell, Johnson inherits a football program coming off of a 2-8 season. The Vikings were 1-5 in the new Greater Metro Conference. It was their first season since moving from 3A up to 4A.

“There’s a foundation,” Johnson said. “… You have to be able to adapt to new conditions.”

Guaranteeing a certain number of wins isn’t up for discussion as he takes over. Being competitive and building a “good culture” is.

“My vision is seeing kids go to college and developing well-rounded young men,” Johnson said. “We want to be champions of life. Focus on that and it will help take care of everything on the field. Having core values allows sustainability.”

Johnson is already getting to know prospective football players through his physical education and weight-training classes. Those aren’t the only places.