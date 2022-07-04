 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell softball players earn All-State recognition

Each of the Iredell County high schools that are members of the Greater Metro Conference were represented on the N.C. Softball Coaches Association’s 4A All-State Softball Team, which was recently released.

Mooresville led the way with four members. They were shortstop Ellie Goins, who graduated last month and will play for N.C. State, junior third baseman Brooke Piper, sophomore pitcher Campbell Schaen and sophomore second baseman Lauren Vanderpool.

Representing Lake Norman on the All-State team were pitcher Linda Moore and shortstop Samantha Ladowski, both of whom graduated in June. Moore was named the R&L County Softball Player of the Year.

South Iredell shortstop Claire Long, who graduated in June, also made the All-State team.

