Four baseball players from Iredell County were selected for and will compete in the State Games of North Carolina next week.

North Iredell’s Thomas Shumaker, South Iredell’s Tyler Hughesman, Mooresville’s Connor Robertson and Lake Norman’s Tyler Sumner will play for the Region 7 team.

Shumaker is a sophomore catcher. Hughesman is a junior shortstop. Robertson is a sophomore third baseman and Sumner is a junior outfielder.

The baseball State Games, of which scouts attend, will be held June 12-16 at Knights Stadium and UNC Charlotte.