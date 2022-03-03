Iredell rules top honors in Greater Metro Conference

The Greater Metro Conference released its all-conference teams for the winter sports season on Wednesday. Iredell County athletes and coaches swept the top honors in boys and girls basketball, as well as wrestling.

Lake Norman’s Carson Floyd and Josh Stanley were named the Wrestler of the Year and Wrestling Coach of the Year, respectively.

Mooresville’s K.C. Shaw and Armard Moore were named the Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year and Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, respectively.

Lake Norman’s Kirsten Lewis-Williams and McKenzie Graham were named the Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year and Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, respectively.

Emma Stolberg of Lake Norman was named the Girls Swimmer of the Year.

A list of Iredell County athletes making all-conference in the Greater Metro Conference:

Boys basketball

Lake Norman: Cole Callaway

Mooresville: K.C. Shaw, Christian Herring, Dane Stewart

South Iredell: M.J. Chambers