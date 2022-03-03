 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell rules top honors in Greater Metro Conference
sports clip art.jpg

The Greater Metro Conference released its all-conference teams for the winter sports season on Wednesday. Iredell County athletes and coaches swept the top honors in boys and girls basketball, as well as wrestling.

Lake Norman’s Carson Floyd and Josh Stanley were named the Wrestler of the Year and Wrestling Coach of the Year, respectively.

Mooresville’s K.C. Shaw and Armard Moore were named the Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year and Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, respectively.

Lake Norman’s Kirsten Lewis-Williams and McKenzie Graham were named the Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year and Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, respectively.

Emma Stolberg of Lake Norman was named the Girls Swimmer of the Year.

A list of Iredell County athletes making all-conference in the Greater Metro Conference:

Boys basketball

Lake Norman: Cole Callaway

Mooresville: K.C. Shaw, Christian Herring, Dane Stewart

South Iredell: M.J. Chambers

Girls basketball

Lake Norman: Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Madison Saunders, Aly Wadkovsky, Addison Sirianni

Mooresville: Griselda Callejas

South Iredell: Kayden Johnson

Boys swimming

Lake Norman: Tyler Seidel, Nathan Claborn, Will Sinclair, Nicholas Friedman, Kenan Stoup

South Iredell: Caden Krampert

Girls swimming

Lake Norman: Emma Stolberg, Alyssa Claborn, Sophia Bellissimo, Hanani Dona, Caitlin Horn Josephine Respess

Mooresville: Julianna Morrow

South Iredell: Ella Krampert

Wrestling

Lake Norman: Carson Floyd, Noah Murray, Eli Murray, JT Richards, Patty Iacoves, Brody Neal, Sakarri Morrison

Mooresville: Calvin Nguyen, Jaiden Noblezada, Austin Emmert, Samson Sokolski, Greg Merriman, Davis Freeze, Johnny Merriman, Brady Rabb, Desmond Jackson, Ray Watson

South Iredell: Dru Kerley, Mike Rank, Dylan Donaldson, Nathan Sanders

