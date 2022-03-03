Iredell rules top honors in Greater Metro Conference

The Greater Metro Conference released its all-conference teams for the winter sports season on Wednesday. Iredell County athletes and coaches swept the top honors in boys and girls basketball, as well as wrestling.
Lake Norman’s Carson Floyd and Josh Stanley were named the Wrestler of the Year and Wrestling Coach of the Year, respectively.
Mooresville’s K.C. Shaw and Armard Moore were named the Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year and Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, respectively.
Lake Norman’s Kirsten Lewis-Williams and McKenzie Graham were named the Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year and Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, respectively.
Emma Stolberg of Lake Norman was named the Girls Swimmer of the Year.
A list of Iredell County athletes making all-conference in the Greater Metro Conference:
Boys basketball
Lake Norman: Cole Callaway
Mooresville: K.C. Shaw, Christian Herring, Dane Stewart
South Iredell: M.J. Chambers
Girls basketball
Lake Norman: Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Madison Saunders, Aly Wadkovsky, Addison Sirianni
Mooresville: Griselda Callejas
South Iredell: Kayden Johnson
Boys swimming
Lake Norman: Tyler Seidel, Nathan Claborn, Will Sinclair, Nicholas Friedman, Kenan Stoup
South Iredell: Caden Krampert
Girls swimming
Lake Norman: Emma Stolberg, Alyssa Claborn, Sophia Bellissimo, Hanani Dona, Caitlin Horn Josephine Respess
Mooresville: Julianna Morrow
South Iredell: Ella Krampert
Wrestling
Lake Norman: Carson Floyd, Noah Murray, Eli Murray, JT Richards, Patty Iacoves, Brody Neal, Sakarri Morrison
Mooresville: Calvin Nguyen, Jaiden Noblezada, Austin Emmert, Samson Sokolski, Greg Merriman, Davis Freeze, Johnny Merriman, Brady Rabb, Desmond Jackson, Ray Watson