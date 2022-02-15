Iredell produces 7 regional champion wrestlers, qualifies more than a dozen for state tournament

Iredell County had several wrestlers qualify for the upcoming state tournament this past weekend.
The state tournament will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum. Action begins at 3 p.m. Thursday with first-round matches for wrestlers in 3A.
Championship matches will be Saturday evening.
A list of Iredell qualifiers from their respective school along with their weight class and regional finish:
North Iredell—3A West
Bray Trivette (138 pounds, 1st), Eddie Flores (220, 4th)
Statesville—3A West
Parker Galliher (126 pounds, 1st), Steven Hamby (heavyweight, 4th)
Lake Norman—4A Midwest
Noah Murray (120 pounds, 3rd), Eli Murray (132, 1st), JT Richards (138, 1st), Paddy Iacoves (145, 4th), Brody Neal (152, 4th), Sakarri Morrison (220, 1st) and Carson Floyd (heavyweight, 1st);
Mooresville—4A Midwest
Samson Sokolski (138 pounds, 2nd), Greg Merriman (145, 2nd), Davis Freeze (152, 1st), Brady Raab (170, 3rd), Ray Watson (heavyweight, 4th)