Iredell produces 7 regional champion wrestlers, qualifies more than a dozen for state tournament
H.S. WRESTLING

Iredell produces 7 regional champion wrestlers, qualifies more than a dozen for state tournament

  • Updated
Iredell County had several wrestlers qualify for the upcoming state tournament this past weekend.

The state tournament will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum. Action begins at 3 p.m. Thursday with first-round matches for wrestlers in 3A.

Championship matches will be Saturday evening.

A list of Iredell qualifiers from their respective school along with their weight class and regional finish:

North Iredell—3A West

Bray Trivette (138 pounds, 1st), Eddie Flores (220, 4th)

Statesville—3A West

Parker Galliher (126 pounds, 1st), Steven Hamby (heavyweight, 4th)

Lake Norman—4A Midwest

Noah Murray (120 pounds, 3rd), Eli Murray (132, 1st), JT Richards (138, 1st), Paddy Iacoves (145, 4th), Brody Neal (152, 4th), Sakarri Morrison (220, 1st) and Carson Floyd (heavyweight, 1st);

Mooresville—4A Midwest

Samson Sokolski (138 pounds, 2nd), Greg Merriman (145, 2nd), Davis Freeze (152, 1st), Brady Raab (170, 3rd), Ray Watson (heavyweight, 4th)

South Iredell—4A Midwest

Mike Rank (195 pounds, 4th)

