Iredell produces 10 semifinalists in wrestling state tournament

GREENSBORO—Iredell County qualified 17 wrestlers for this week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournament. More than half were still in the hunt for a championship in their respective classification’s weight division as of Friday afternoon.
Ten of the 14 quarterfinalists who won their round of 16 match Thursday prevailed again Friday, grappling their way into the semifinals.
The semifinals were scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday.
Semifinalists
North Iredell’s two representatives are both still championship chasing in 3A. Bray Trivette (39-1) won by 4-3 decision over Daniel Tierney (Concord) at 138 pounds in the quarters, and Eddie Flores (27-7) claimed a 6-1 decision over Jake Dunning (Northwood).
Statesville’s Parker Galliher (50-2) nabbed his 150th career win in the 3A quarterfinals at 126 pounds when he defeated Jacob Perry (West Rowan) by a 5-2 decision.
In 4A, Lake Norman had four wrestlers advance to the semifinals, and Mooresville moved three into that round.
The Wildcats’ Eli Murray (46-7) recorded a 14-4 major decision over Khamani Harrison (Chambers) in the 132-pound quarterfinals. J.T. Richards (49-3) secured a 14-3 major decision over Trey O’Connor (Mallard Creek) at 138 pounds.
Lake Norman’s Sakarri Morrison and Carson Floyd also advanced to the semis. Morrison (37-6) won by 4-2 decision over Hunter Berryhill (Overhills) at 220 pounds, and Floyd (47-3) pinned Amarie Daniels (Jack Britt) in the heavyweight division.
Mooresville’s Samson Sokolski (30-6) joins Richards in the 138-pound semifinals. He pinned Tyler Caldwell (Hough). Teammate Greg Merriman and Davis Freeze also advanced within one victory of the finals. Merriman (45-3) won by 17-2 technical fall over Luke Rider (Holly Springs) at 145 pounds. Freeze (40-3) triumphed by 13-0 major decision over Jeffrey Hoelscher (South Meck).