Iredell produces 10 semifinalists in wrestling state tournament

GREENSBORO—Iredell County qualified 17 wrestlers for this week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournament. More than half were still in the hunt for a championship in their respective classification’s weight division as of Friday afternoon.

Ten of the 14 quarterfinalists who won their round of 16 match Thursday prevailed again Friday, grappling their way into the semifinals.

The semifinals were scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday.

Semifinalists

North Iredell’s two representatives are both still championship chasing in 3A. Bray Trivette (39-1) won by 4-3 decision over Daniel Tierney (Concord) at 138 pounds in the quarters, and Eddie Flores (27-7) claimed a 6-1 decision over Jake Dunning (Northwood).

Statesville’s Parker Galliher (50-2) nabbed his 150th career win in the 3A quarterfinals at 126 pounds when he defeated Jacob Perry (West Rowan) by a 5-2 decision.

In 4A, Lake Norman had four wrestlers advance to the semifinals, and Mooresville moved three into that round.