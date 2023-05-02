The Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame announced its sixth induction class Tuesday. It encompassed over 90 years of athletics in Iredell County.

“The ICSHOF is pleased to have another amazing class to induct into the Hall of Fame,” said Ryan Pegarsch, ICHOF Executive Director.

“This class is special since it encompasses two years of 2022 and 2023 due to the getting caught back up from the pandemic.”

The list of honorees are as follows:

Mike Carter, coached football at Mooresville High School

C.A. Frye, coached football, basketball and baseball at Statesville High School

Wayne Harwell, played baseball, coached baseball and tennis at Statesville High School, and baseball umpire and League President.

Kelly Fleck Landry, played tennis at Statesville High School

Keith Lawrence Sr., played football, basketball and track at Statesville High School

Fred Long Jr., played football, basketball and baseball at Morningside High School

Mitch Mayhew, played football and wrestled at South Iredell High School

Tammy Millsaps, played volleyball, basketball and ran track at North Iredell High School

Mike Royal, coached basketball, cross country and track & field at Mooresville High School

Gary Sherrill, coached football, basketball, and golf at South Iredell High School

David Stamey, played football, basketball, and baseball at West Iredell High School

John Wood, wrestled at Statesville High School

Harold Johnson Community Partner Inductee: Jack Springer, Former City of Statesville Parks and Recreation Director

The induction ceremony will be held May 22 at the Statesville Civic Center. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available for $50 a person. Tables of eight can be purchased for $350. Tickets can be purchased by calling 704-307-3912 or emailing at director@iredellsportshalloffame.org.

The Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame will also be honoring senior male and female athletes from all the local high schools. Male and Female Athlete of the Year will also be announced from those athletes.