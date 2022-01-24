 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Intra-county high school basketball makeup games this week
Intra-county high school basketball makeup games this week

basketball logo

There were a couple of notable county-vs.-county basketball games that were postponed the previous week due to weather that have since been rescheduled for this week.

West Iredell will play at North Iredell on Wednesday. Lake Norman is at Mooresville on Thursday.

Both of those matchups were originally scheduled for last Tuesday.

The girls varsity games are slated to tip off at 6 p.m. with the varsity boys games to follow.

