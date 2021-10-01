‘Improving’ Georgia State faces fierce test in Appalachian State

The Georgia State football team that starts its Sun Belt Conference schedule Saturday is much better than the one that showed up in the season opener against Army. But just how much better?

The Panthers, who outplayed Auburn for 59 minutes Saturday in a near-upset win, will host perennial Sun Belt-power Appalachian State on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. If Georgia State (1-3) is serious about contending for the conference championship, the road starts against the Mountaineers (3-1), a team the Panthers have not beaten in seven tries.

The two areas of improvement that coach Shawn Elliott emphasized for his team were run defense and running the ball.

The run defense was outstanding against an Auburn team that averaged 342 pounds across the offensive line. Georgia State limited the Tigers to 166 rushing yards (4.74 yards per carry). Meanwhile, the Panthers ran for 257 yards, with Tucker Gregg picking up 150 of those.

“It’s great to see them flying around out there (on defense) and making play after play after play,” Elliott said. “Then to have the ability go to and rush the way we did. I think those are the two big areas of improvement that we’ve hit on, and we certainly got a lot more improvement to do.