I.C. Stars announces dates for volleyball summer camps

The I.C. Stars Volleyball Club will host two volleyball camps this summer at Statesville Montessori School.

(bullet) July 18-21 for rising 4th, 5th and 6th graders; meets daily from 6-8 p.m. This camp emphasizes overall volleyball skill development.

(bullet) July 25-28 for rising 7th and 8th graders; meets daily from 6-8 p.m. This camp is for the intermediate to advanced middle school athlete that is not only hoping to make the team, but also looking to be a major contributor toward his or her middle school team’s success.

The fee for each camp is $120, cash or check. Checks should be mailed to Mark Medich, 218 Webb St., Statesville, NC 28677.

Space is limited for these camps. Those interested are encouraged to register early to guarantee acceptance.

For more information, contact Mark Medich at mmedich@icstarsvb.org.