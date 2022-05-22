 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Huecker paces Top 10 finishers from Iredell at 4A state track and field championships

Maddie Huecker

Lake Norman's Maddie Huecker (15), seen her competing at the Iredell County championships, recorded a runner-up finish in the 1,600 meters during the 4A state track and field championships Saturday.

 R&L

GREENSBORO—Iredell County athletes combined for nine Top 10 finishes during the 4A state track and field championships Saturday at North Carolina A&T.

Lake Norman’s Maddie Huecker had the top performance. She was the state runner-up in the girls’ 1,600 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 50.86 seconds.

Lake Norman’s Madeline Stolberg placed fourth in the girls’ 800 meters with a time of 2:13.88.

The Wildcats’ Drew Evans placed fourth in the boys’ pole vault, clearing the bar at 13 feet. He finished sixth in the boys’ long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 3.50 inches.

Lake Norman’s Gavin Sweeny placed fifth in the boys’ 3,200 meters with a time of 9:25.99.

South Iredell’s Shanell St. Brice finished sixth in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 36-11.50. She was seeded 11th out of 16 state qualifiers in that event.

Lake Norman’s Miller Brannen and Logan Dingman placed seventh in the boys’ 800 and 1,600 meters, respectively. Brannen completed the 800 in 1:57.24, and Dingman finished the 1,600 in 4:21.26.

Mooresville’s 4x800 boys’ relay team placed seventh. Noah Dunn, Michael Martinez, Clark Kremar and Tanner Smith finished with a time of 8:06.35.

