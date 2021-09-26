Hoyle wins Bassmaster Southern Open on Lake Norman

A painfully slow day unfolded for Hoyle on Bassmaster LIVE, as the local pro found himself with one keeper at 1 o’clock. Hoyle admitted this was a stressful scenario, but knowing his better Day 2 bites came in the afternoon, he embraced a statement he made after each of the first two days: “You just have to keep moving and keep your bait wet.”

At 1:15, Hoyle came tight on the first of two big fish, an estimated 3 1/2-pounder. Fifteen minutes later, he boat-flipped a 3-pounder that sealed the deal.

“I thought I was just going to have that one, to be honest,” Hoyle said. “I just started running stuff that I’ve caught them on in the past. That marina where I caught those fish, I’ve fished it for 10 years. It’s always been good to me.”

While a drop shot with a 6-inch Roboworm in morning dawn produced a couple of keepers on Days 1 and 2, Hoyle caught most of his fish on a homemade 1/2-ounce Arkie-style jig with a Zoom Twin trailer. Using green pumpkin and orange for the head and skirt allowed him to leverage two common forage items.

“I tied that jig to look like a bream or a crawfish,” Hoyle said. “The crawfish on this lake have a green back and their bellies are orange. That’s what the jig looked like.”