Hounds hunting another playoff win, chance to play during Thanksgiving holiday

Hibriten (8-3) travels down from Lenoir on Friday night to face Statesville (11-0) in the third round of the 3A state playoffs. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

Welcome to Greyhound Hollow again. It’s a throwback to the Southern District 7 days.

The Greyhounds played in the SD-7 Conference with Hibriten during the late 1990s into 2000 before moving up from 2A to 3A and joining the North Piedmont Conference in 2001.

Statesville head coach Randall Gusler, then a Greyhounds assistant, remembers butting heads with the Panthers.

“They were a hard-nosed team,” he said. “They’ve been a successful program.”

In 2017, Hibriten secured its first state title, beating East Duplin 16-14 in the 2AA final.

Statesville’s pursuit of an elusive state championship continues, and this may very well be the best opportunity to get it since 2012, when the Greyhounds advanced to the 3AA Western Regional final before losing to Elijah Hood and Charlotte Catholic.

The second-seeded Greyhounds haven’t had to play on the road yet in the playoffs, and with top seed Pisgah bowing out in the second round, they won’t have to in future rounds leading up to the 3A state final.