Hounds hunting another playoff win, chance to play during Thanksgiving holiday

Hibriten (8-3) travels down from Lenoir on Friday night to face Statesville (11-0) in the third round of the 3A state playoffs. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Welcome to Greyhound Hollow again. It’s a throwback to the Southern District 7 days.
The Greyhounds played in the SD-7 Conference with Hibriten during the late 1990s into 2000 before moving up from 2A to 3A and joining the North Piedmont Conference in 2001.
Statesville head coach Randall Gusler, then a Greyhounds assistant, remembers butting heads with the Panthers.
“They were a hard-nosed team,” he said. “They’ve been a successful program.”
In 2017, Hibriten secured its first state title, beating East Duplin 16-14 in the 2AA final.
Statesville’s pursuit of an elusive state championship continues, and this may very well be the best opportunity to get it since 2012, when the Greyhounds advanced to the 3AA Western Regional final before losing to Elijah Hood and Charlotte Catholic.
The second-seeded Greyhounds haven’t had to play on the road yet in the playoffs, and with top seed Pisgah bowing out in the second round, they won’t have to in future rounds leading up to the 3A state final.
Of course, that doesn’t matter if Hibriten wins in the third round, where the Greyhounds haven’t been since 2014.
“I think it will be a good matchup,” Gusler said.
The Panthers ride a four-game win streak into the contest having just defeated South Piedmont Conference champion Concord in the second round. They feature a ball-control offense that tends not to put the ball in the air much.
“They’re that broken bone, triple option team with some wing-T versions in there,” Gusler said. “They remind me of North Lincoln. They’re going to grind it out and try to milk the clock.”
Attempting to slow the game down hasn’t been an effective strategy against Statesville so far.
Since a 14-5 victory over North Lincoln in the Sept. 17 Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener the Greyhounds’ average margin of victory is 40 points.
Hibriten and Statesville do share a common opponent this season. Statesville beat East Lincoln (8-4) twice, including 42-3 in the second round of the playoffs. Hibriten suffered a 39-7 loss to East Lincoln in the Aug. 20 season opener.
Gusler cautioned against reading much into that.
“That was a long time ago,” he said, “and from what I understand they were without some players due to Covid.”
Friday’s winner moves on to the fourth round to face either No. 3 seed Dudley (11-1) or No. 11 seed Kings Mountain (10-2) on Nov. 26. The winner of that game advances to the 3A Western Regional final on Dec. 3.