HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Lake Norman’s Murray, Floyd bring home state titles; 5 runners up from Iredell

GREENSBORO—Two Lake Norman wrestlers captured 4A championships Saturday during the state tournament finals at Greensboro Coliseum.

Eli Murray (48-7) used a 7-4 decision over Hough’s Brandt Fajerman (42-3) to claim the title at 132 pounds.

Murray’s teammate, Carson Floyd, battled to a 2-1 decision over Cary’s Rylan Vann (24-2) in the heavyweight final.

Iredell County had five runners up at the state tournament.

Statesville’s Parker Galliher (51-3) placed second in 3A at 126 pounds. Central Academy’s Kyle Montaperto (40-0) won his fourth state championship with a 6-1 decision over Galliher in the final of their weight division. Montaperto was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler among all 3A wrestlers at the state tournament.

North Iredell’s Bray Trivette (40-2) placed second in 3A at 138 pounds. South Rowan’s Jacob Cox (36-0) picked up a 13-4 major decision over Trivette in their finals match.

Lake Norman’s Sakarri Morrison and Mooresville’s Greg Merriman and Davis Freeze were each runners up in their respective 4A weight classes.